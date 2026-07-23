Celebrity funny Kyle Minogue

Paul Merson’s story about trying to chat up Kylie Minogue still has one of the all-time funniest sports anecdote payoffs

Poke Staff. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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Former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling is now the host of a podcast based around the beautiful game.

On Football’s Greatest, he chats each week with a different footballing legend, such as Phil Thompson, Sir Geoff Hurst and his old colleague Chris Kamara.

While chatting with former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson, back in 2024, things went a bit showbiz with a story about the striker-turned-midfielder asking out pop diva Kylie Minogue.

It’s too funny to miss.

Jeff Stelling wasn’t the only person who briefly thought Paul Merson had defied the odds.

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Somebody had to say it.

You can watch the full interview, and all the others, on YouTube.

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Source Football’s Greatest Pod Image Screengrab, Screengrab