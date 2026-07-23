Paul Merson’s story about trying to chat up Kylie Minogue still has one of the all-time funniest sports anecdote payoffs

Celebrity funny Kyle Minogue

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Former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling is now the host of a podcast based around the beautiful game.

On Football’s Greatest, he chats each week with a different footballing legend, such as Phil Thompson, Sir Geoff Hurst and his old colleague Chris Kamara.

While chatting with former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson, back in 2024, things went a bit showbiz with a story about the striker-turned-midfielder asking out pop diva Kylie Minogue.

It’s too funny to miss.

Paul Merson’s story about asking out Kylie Minogue is an absolute cracker! You’re not going to want to miss this one… pic.twitter.com/rrkrjwm9BJ — Football’s Greatest Pod (@ftblsgreatest) June 29, 2024

Jeff Stelling wasn’t the only person who briefly thought Paul Merson had defied the odds.

1.

He had Jeff going for second ! — Darren (@Zulublue1875) June 30, 2024

2.

3.

Shooters shoot and Paul was definitely a shooter https://t.co/GeA3fxjfqa — Bill (@W98AB) June 29, 2024

4.

I need a day out with this man https://t.co/FhTkKL6Eks — Ben Long (@LongyWTID) June 30, 2024

5.

Hahahaha for a second I believed that — TheBlackandWhiteSheep (@BandWSheepNUFC) June 29, 2024

6.

Somebody had to say it.

She probably said to him, “You should be so lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky.” https://t.co/RQhHGgoHBw — Champions* #19times (@Daredevil_1892) June 30, 2024

You can watch the full interview, and all the others, on YouTube.

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Source Football’s Greatest Pod Image Screengrab, Screengrab