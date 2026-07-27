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Elon Musk confidently predicted that ‘money won’t matter in 2036’, and went straight into public ownership – 17 billion-dollar burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 27th, 2026

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Elon Musk has something of a poor track record in interviews not conducted by his devoted sycophants, and his latest run-in with an actual journalist isn’t going to do anything to shift the balance in his favour.

As we reported on Friday, Musk recently gave an extended interview to the Economist’s Zanny Minton Beddoes, and reacted badly to having his metaphorical feet held to the fire.

The Economist has released several clips from the interview, none of which show Musk in a particularly good light due to obvious false claims and temper tantrums. This is one of them.

Imagine going on record trying to mansplain inflation to the editor-in-chief of the Economist, and still thinking you’re winning.

While Musk has dropped back from trillionaire status (probably temporarily), his many billions of dollars and recent political activities seemed like flies in the ointment of his outrageous prediction.

Tweeters helpfully pointed out the issues.

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