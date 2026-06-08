Politics donald trump FBI january 6

Donald Trump appeared to blame the FBI for January 6 and it set off a riot in the replies – 15 terrific takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated June 8th, 2026

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It’s never a good sign when Donald Trump’s face goes from orange to red.

Clearly, his immediately infamous NBC News interview pressed all the wrong buttons because during this particular segment, the President’s face shifts shades like a chameleon as he tries to blame the January 6th insurrection on… the FBI?

Let’s listen in on the latest conspiracy theory being peddled by the leader of the free world.

Totally unhinged and rambling excuses from the President have become commonplace. Especially when he’s cornered on an issue he doesn’t like talking about.

Figuring out a way to somehow pay the rioters from the January 6th attack on the Capitol seems to be a priority for Trump. It might be the only way for him to keep voters. The problem is there’s really no way for him to justify it.

That fact became abundantly clear during this incoherent statement and the Twitter replies were there to pounce.

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