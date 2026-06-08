Donald Trump appeared to blame the FBI for January 6 and it set off a riot in the replies – 15 terrific takedowns

Politics donald trump FBI january 6

It’s never a good sign when Donald Trump’s face goes from orange to red.

Clearly, his immediately infamous NBC News interview pressed all the wrong buttons because during this particular segment, the President’s face shifts shades like a chameleon as he tries to blame the January 6th insurrection on… the FBI?

Let’s listen in on the latest conspiracy theory being peddled by the leader of the free world.

WELKER: Do you think anyone who attacked police officers on J6 should get taxpayer money? TRUMP: I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I’d have to see it. They had FBI agents ushering them into the building. WELKER: There’s no evidence of that TRUMP: Try looking at the tapes… pic.twitter.com/uqR4f19HqP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Totally unhinged and rambling excuses from the President have become commonplace. Especially when he’s cornered on an issue he doesn’t like talking about.

Figuring out a way to somehow pay the rioters from the January 6th attack on the Capitol seems to be a priority for Trump. It might be the only way for him to keep voters. The problem is there’s really no way for him to justify it.

That fact became abundantly clear during this incoherent statement and the Twitter replies were there to pounce.

1.

I was there. He’s a liar. https://t.co/PGKvJrMuR9 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 7, 2026

2.

So since he was still president, his own FBI was responsible for it and now the “victims” deserve to be paid. Got it. — thirty313 (@thirty313) June 7, 2026

3.

That would be his own FBI.🙄 — Blobert (@Bob_Joober) June 7, 2026

4.

THEY SHOULD ALL BE IN FUCKING JAIL BECAUSE THEY LITERALLY TRIED TO OVERTAKE THE FUCKING GOVERNMENT BECAUSE OF YOUR FUCKING COMMANDS, YOU DEMENTED FUCKING NAZI!!!!! — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) June 7, 2026

5.

The 25th amendment is highly relevant when a President is delusional. https://t.co/0Lm18U74NE — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 7, 2026

6.

What complete and utter bullshit. Due to his raging dementia, Trump may have forgotten that he was president at that time but the rest of us haven’t. Is he now claiming that his own DOJ/FBI staged the J6 coup? https://t.co/MUi6OIOTaV — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 7, 2026

7.