People loved this deli’s delicious response to an influencer who wanted to charge them £2,000 for a review

Videos food and drink Influencers

Not the first time we’ve featured an influencer being given their just deserts, and not the last no doubt, but they don’t come much more delicious than this.

It’s a Somerset deli (and much else besides) who had the perfect response after just such one influencer apparently wanted £2,000 – £2k! – for a review.

Rather than shelling out a penny they did this instead and it was simply delicious.

The Somerset Farmhouse of 1 North Street, Williton were approached by a “food influencer” that wanted to charge them £2,000 for a review. They put out a video of Sally eating a sausage roll instead 😆. Lets make Sally and the Somerset Farmhouse famous for free. pic.twitter.com/S8nr9y7aXP — Robbie (@Robbie_Reasons) June 6, 2026

Inject it into our veins!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

The size of that sausage roll 😮. Those bad boys don’t need some twatty influencer to sell them, they’ll sell themselves. — julie🦖 (@a328ab4286dd484) June 6, 2026

2.

People need to start treating “influencers” with more disdain. They are all self-appointed arrogant idiots who think being an influencer is worthy — Rick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Pressburgr) June 6, 2026

3.

The brass neck of it!

That does look like an epic sausage roll, fair play. — Dragonhag 💚🤍💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿♿️🎗️ (@NannaOfDragons) June 6, 2026

4.

That looks like a tasty sausage roll, great ad for the Somerset Farmhouse. Sally the Sausage Roll Scoffer is a legend. — Take a Guess (@BannedNotBroken) June 6, 2026

5.

Food influencer…pah! If the food is good it sells itself. That looks like a fabulous Sausage roll. Nice one Sally. — Micky B (@simianenigma) June 6, 2026

6.

I now fancy a proper sausage roll 😋 Well done Sally! 👏 — Suzuki Quattro (@estuaryWelsh) June 6, 2026

Crumbs.

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

Looks like a great place to visit. Is there a weblink or Google maps location? — Ecological Spirit (@Konrad_Chapman) June 6, 2026

Not everyone was buying it.

Hate to be that guy but this is a v obvious marketing tactic built on the idea the public already have a negative pov on influencer / creator culture. No creator would ask for £2k to review a sausage roll, but it’s a good hook https://t.co/X35p4vjyV5 — Joe (@popgoesjoe) June 7, 2026

But we believe. Especially in this.

Influences are twats and need to be told to Fuck Off https://t.co/BMJfXinAIA — 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ Jenny 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ (@jen_moxon) June 6, 2026

Source @Robbie_Reasons