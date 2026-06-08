Videos food and drink Influencers
People loved this deli’s delicious response to an influencer who wanted to charge them £2,000 for a review
Not the first time we’ve featured an influencer being given their just deserts, and not the last no doubt, but they don’t come much more delicious than this.
It’s a Somerset deli (and much else besides) who had the perfect response after just such one influencer apparently wanted £2,000 – £2k! – for a review.
Rather than shelling out a penny they did this instead and it was simply delicious.
The Somerset Farmhouse of 1 North Street, Williton were approached by a “food influencer” that wanted to charge them £2,000 for a review.
They put out a video of Sally eating a sausage roll instead 😆.
Lets make Sally and the Somerset Farmhouse famous for free. pic.twitter.com/S8nr9y7aXP
— Robbie (@Robbie_Reasons) June 6, 2026
Inject it into our veins!
And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
1.
The size of that sausage roll 😮. Those bad boys don’t need some twatty influencer to sell them, they’ll sell themselves.
— julie🦖 (@a328ab4286dd484) June 6, 2026
2.
People need to start treating “influencers” with more disdain. They are all self-appointed arrogant idiots who think being an influencer is worthy
— Rick 🏴 (@Pressburgr) June 6, 2026
3.
The brass neck of it!
That does look like an epic sausage roll, fair play.
— Dragonhag 💚🤍💜🏴♿️🎗️ (@NannaOfDragons) June 6, 2026
4.
That looks like a tasty sausage roll, great ad for the Somerset Farmhouse.
Sally the Sausage Roll Scoffer is a legend.
— Take a Guess (@BannedNotBroken) June 6, 2026
5.
Food influencer…pah! If the food is good it sells itself. That looks like a fabulous Sausage roll. Nice one Sally.
— Micky B (@simianenigma) June 6, 2026
6.
I now fancy a proper sausage roll 😋 Well done Sally! 👏
— Suzuki Quattro (@estuaryWelsh) June 6, 2026
Crumbs.
And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …
Looks like a great place to visit. Is there a weblink or Google maps location?
— Ecological Spirit (@Konrad_Chapman) June 6, 2026
— Robbie (@Robbie_Reasons) June 6, 2026
Not everyone was buying it.
Hate to be that guy but this is a v obvious marketing tactic built on the idea the public already have a negative pov on influencer / creator culture. No creator would ask for £2k to review a sausage roll, but it’s a good hook https://t.co/X35p4vjyV5
— Joe (@popgoesjoe) June 7, 2026
But we believe. Especially in this.
Influences are twats and need to be told to Fuck Off https://t.co/BMJfXinAIA
— 🚴♀️🚴♀️ Jenny 🚴♀️🚴♀️ (@jen_moxon) June 6, 2026
Source @Robbie_Reasons