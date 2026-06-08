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People loved this deli’s delicious response to an influencer who wanted to charge them £2,000 for a review

John Plunkett. Updated June 8th, 2026

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Not the first time we’ve featured an influencer being given their just deserts, and not the last no doubt, but they don’t come much more delicious than this.

It’s a Somerset deli (and much else besides) who had the perfect response after just such one influencer apparently wanted £2,000 – £2k! – for a review.

Rather than shelling out a penny they did this instead and it was simply delicious.

Inject it into our veins!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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Crumbs.

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

Not everyone was buying it.

But we believe. Especially in this.

Source @Robbie_Reasons