This 94-year-old Clacton voter’s informed and NSFW takedown of a Reform canvasser’s BS is a thing of beauty

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Just two weeks ago, the call went out to all Reform UK activists to haul their arses over to Clacton to try and prevent their leader, Nigel Farage, from being pipped to the politically significant post by Count Binface.

One of those to heed the call was Councillor Justin Jay from Maldon, Essex, who fell foul of a 94-year-old resident with no time for any of Jay’s false claims – or Nigel Farage.

This is simply spectacular.

“So, why didn’t he wait so that we could just have one by-election, if he’s found to have misplaced? But if he’s innocent, there was no need for a by-election. So, why did he pre-empt a by-election, which more or less guarantees that he thinks he’s guilty?” “So, I can tell you why he’s done it, and the reason being that, at the moment, the investigation into the money that they’re talking about is under the control of Labour_” “No. It isn’t. It’s an independent committee. He had no need to call a by-election. He could have waited until they gave their verdict, and if he’s innocent, he could have walked free. So he wouldn’t have cost a quarter of a million pounds to Clacton for a by-election.” “He’s paying for the by-election.” “Why does he want us to pay a quarter of a million pounds?” “So, I hear what you’re saying, they’re an independent committee that are overseeing – a scrutiny committee_” “Are you saying it’s not independent?” “I’m not entitled to say that, but the problem is government, at the moment, has influence, and things get delayed.” “Oh, well that’s absolute bollocks.”

Get that man on the political talk shows right now. He’d make mincemeat of Laura Kuenssberg, for a start.

When the post found its way to Twitter, it received the rapturous reception it deserved.

1.

This is an absolute delight to listen to, and worth 5 minutes of anyone's time. A 94-year-old Clacton resident schools Reform UK Cllr Justin Jay out canvassing for Farage. Jay is not the brightest, claiming Farage is paying the £250k election costs, which of course is a lie. pic.twitter.com/yqPHDDef64 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 23, 2026

2.

3.

This is beautiful from start to finish. https://t.co/yx8mbfhzfy — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 23, 2026

4.

All that humilation to go through, for the home owner to finally say at the end "I'm voting for Count Binface." 😂😂😂 Dave Allen eat your heart out! Genius comedy timing. https://t.co/adnGQAI5i9 — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) July 23, 2026

5.

Trying to con the elderly,this just about sums them up — Hursty (@BertieBoo64) July 23, 2026

6.

Another good resident of Clacton who will be voting for Count Binface. https://t.co/LEKhpzIF6m — Frederick Parsonage (@FParsonage) July 23, 2026

7.

If you only watch one short video today then watch this 90 year old gentleman in Clacton telling the reform door knocker his fortune with facts, there was no need at all for a by-election

Perfectly said. @Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk https://t.co/iNKskCH8wk — Tricia Day (@day156324) July 23, 2026

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9.

“He’s spent all his time sucking up to trump”

“We call him Nigel mirage”

😂😂😂 https://t.co/fGKbU7u12e — Bonkus Fellatious Motorcyclus (@nothyphenated) July 23, 2026

10.

Here is a Clacton resident with brains https://t.co/ctyFxiEMtp — Sue Etha (@sue_etha) July 23, 2026

11.

There’s nothing like being prepared when you go out canvassing, and boy that Essex Councillor was NOTHING like prepared. https://t.co/xF2ToSC86a — David Charles #FBPE🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidCh67439188) July 23, 2026

12.

Absolute class. Is there a donation page to buy this fine gentleman a pint? Take my money! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — BeksChapsUK (@BeksChaps) July 23, 2026

13.

"He's called Nigel Mirage" – I shall be voting for Count Binface"…Ooof, well done that man..! Justin -skewered… — Monsieur Ron DeVous III😷 (@ron_dezvous) July 23, 2026

14.

"Is that the dreadful Nigel Mirage? Oh good… " Utterly delightful chap. I hope he's visited by the Count himself! pic.twitter.com/0hjZVoabSU — Ben H (@benjh65) July 23, 2026

15.

I shall be posting this every time I hear Reform saying that this didn't come up on the doorstep… — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) July 23, 2026

In conclusion –

Facts really will be the end of reform — Fighting the Good Fight 3.5%.🌹 (@ScrewedContrac1) July 23, 2026

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s speech about why Andy Burnham needs an election to get a mandate got him owned from Westminster to Clacton – 19 top takedowns

Source Celia Leigh Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons