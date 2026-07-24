Politics nigel farage Reform UK

This 94-year-old Clacton voter’s informed and NSFW takedown of a Reform canvasser’s BS is a thing of beauty

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 24th, 2026

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Just two weeks ago, the call went out to all Reform UK activists to haul their arses over to Clacton to try and prevent their leader, Nigel Farage, from being pipped to the politically significant post by Count Binface.

One of those to heed the call was Councillor Justin Jay from Maldon, Essex, who fell foul of a 94-year-old resident with no time for any of Jay’s false claims – or Nigel Farage.

This is simply spectacular.

“So, why didn’t he wait so that we could just have one by-election, if he’s found to have misplaced? But if he’s innocent, there was no need for a by-election. So, why did he pre-empt a by-election, which more or less guarantees that he thinks he’s guilty?”

“So, I can tell you why he’s done it, and the reason being that, at the moment, the investigation into the money that they’re talking about is under the control of Labour_”

“No. It isn’t. It’s an independent committee. He had no need to call a by-election. He could have waited until they gave their verdict, and if he’s innocent, he could have walked free. So he wouldn’t have cost a quarter of a million pounds to Clacton for a by-election.”

“He’s paying for the by-election.”

“Why does he want us to pay a quarter of a million pounds?”

“So, I hear what you’re saying, they’re an independent committee that are overseeing – a scrutiny committee_”

“Are you saying it’s not independent?”

“I’m not entitled to say that, but the problem is government, at the moment, has influence, and things get delayed.”

“Oh, well that’s absolute bollocks.”

Get that man on the political talk shows right now. He’d make mincemeat of Laura Kuenssberg, for a start.

When the post found its way to Twitter, it received the rapturous reception it deserved.

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In conclusion –

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Nigel Farage’s speech about why Andy Burnham needs an election to get a mandate got him owned from Westminster to Clacton – 19 top takedowns

Source Celia Leigh Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons