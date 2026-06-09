Managers have been sharing the worst things employees did to get fired – 17 workplace exits to make your jaw drop

Life reddit work

Sometimes people are sacked because of petty office politics or mistakes beyond their control. And other times they’re given the boot because they have messed up so badly that it’s the only reasonable outcome.

This is tragic for the worker, but amusing for the rest of us. To get an insight into the wildest reasons people have been fired, Capable-Log7385 put the following question to bosses over at r/AskReddit:

‘Managers of Reddit, what’s the worst thing someone did to get fired?’

P45s at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘I worked with a woman who got fired for making tiny calzones for the rats, because she felt bad for starving them when we had to implement a super strict cleaning regimen and lock up all their food sources.’

-sikkerhet

2.

‘The manager robbed the restaurant on Christmas Eve night wearing a Grinch mask as a disguise. ‘Unfortunately for him, he had a distinctive tattoo on his hand that was visible on the security footage, and he was fired and arrested Christmas morning.’

-porcelina-g

3.

‘Well, we had a sales manager be drunk everyday. We kept smelling a smell of booze but thought maybe he was having a drink at lunch… nope. Walked in one day as he was putting away an open bottle of something in his desk, wiping his mouth and slurring his words. ‘He got the boot the next day.’

-Great-Mediocrity81

4.

‘Employee brought brownies to work on his birthday. There was weed in it. Everyone was sent home at like 10 am (high af, obvs). Employee was fired on the spot.’

-Frequent-Middle9104

5.

‘Got fired (by me) for sexually harassing his manager DURING a sexual harassment prevention training session.’

-VeeingFly

6.

‘There was a guy at my company who was a field supervisor. He let go of 2 of his guys go but didn’t tell HR. Instead he changed their banking info for their direct deposit to his own credentials. And he kept them active on payroll as field personnel while he collected their paychecks until he got caught.’

-CULLDOZER

7.

‘Worked at Jimmy John’s for a while. This one dude put earwax in a customer’s sandwich. Fortunately, the shift leader saw him do it so she could stop that sandwich from going out. He got fired immediately.’

-markymark0123

8.

‘Growing software co in the late ‘90s. ‘Server guy was running a few porn sites off the company’s servers.’

-murbike

9.