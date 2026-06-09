US California mike johnson

Mike Johnson said the California elections were 100% rigged and his ‘proof’ is everything that is wrong with the Maga movement

Saul Hutson. Updated June 9th, 2026

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One of Donald Trump’s most prominent ventriloquist dummies parroted his most rigorous talking point at this time of year. Somehow it rang more hollow than usual.

Maybe that’s because when Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, said California’s state elections were rigged, he basically admitted he didn’t have any evidence. He just knows it.

Take a listen to the most blatant attempt yet for the Maga movement to try to strong arm elections in their favor.

There’s a phrase for complaining about rigged elections without proof. It’s called sore loser.

Twitter was lit up with replies pointing out the folly in Mike Johnson’s ways.

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