Mike Johnson said the California elections were 100% rigged and his ‘proof’ is everything that is wrong with the Maga movement

US California mike johnson

One of Donald Trump’s most prominent ventriloquist dummies parroted his most rigorous talking point at this time of year. Somehow it rang more hollow than usual.

Maybe that’s because when Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, said California’s state elections were rigged, he basically admitted he didn’t have any evidence. He just knows it.

Take a listen to the most blatant attempt yet for the Maga movement to try to strong arm elections in their favor.

RAJU: But what evidence is there to prove the California election is rigged? MIKE JOHNSON: Look, some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it’s impossible to prove. But I think everybody knows instinctively that something is wrong here. pic.twitter.com/gJIYChtG0X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 8, 2026

There’s a phrase for complaining about rigged elections without proof. It’s called sore loser.

Twitter was lit up with replies pointing out the folly in Mike Johnson’s ways.

1.

Wow dems cheating so good it’s impossible to prove. MAGAs you hear how stupid you sound? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 8, 2026

2.

Donald Trump has turned one of our two major political parties into a party of election deniers, sore losers, and democracy haters. https://t.co/IRtgrOfsdc — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 8, 2026

3.

Apparently the only reason why Republicans can’t find any evidence to prove a massive conspiracy is because Dems are so diabolical and brilliant at strategy and plotting that they made the evidence disappear. https://t.co/jmcIpg1Ryu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2026

4.

Johnson saying “I can’t prove it, just trust my vibes” is a terrifying standard for a Speaker. We govern on evidence, not instincts. How can anyone trust our institutions when leadership acts like this, @grok? — The Blue Wave (@TheBlueWave2026) June 8, 2026

5.

The Speaker once again sinks to the level of the President with spurious allegations of “diabolical,” “upstream” manipulation of voting, then has the audacity to lament why people don’t have confidence in our elections. He is as pathetic as he is feckless. https://t.co/tWsKwtEbZl — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 9, 2026

6.

Opinions are not proof. That’s the difference between the right and the left. Right wingers think their opinion is some kind of proof – when it’s not. The left considers data proof. No data equates to rigging California elections. Fucking morons. https://t.co/HUicIDSpht — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 9, 2026

7.