Donald Trump caused chaos for fans and massive expense for taxpayers by going to the NBA finals, and then he fell asleep – 17 top takedowns

US donald trump NBA

On Monday, New York’s Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the NBA Finals. At 2-0 up over Spurs at the start of the evening, the Knicks were two wins off achieving the best of seven to become the champions.

The exciting night for New Yorkers was marred by just one thing – Donald Trump. He had decided to become the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game, throwing the event into chaos, and costing the taxpayers a small fortune for the additional security.

It’s sad that Trump doesn’t understand the inconvenience he’s causing New Yorkers and Knicks fans by attending. People can’t walk outside, carry a bag or purse, basically breathe near Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/3iuko51ScN — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 8, 2026

Imagine your team playing a home finals game for the first time in almost 3 decades and you can’t tailgate, watch outside, and forced to show up & sit down hours early because a narcissist pervert wants to be there https://t.co/2XA0RhGLht — ✪ (@RedickGotNext) June 8, 2026

It’s such a perfect metaphor to have something that gives joy to tens of thousands get ruined by one Republican billionaire asshole https://t.co/EVr04AaxV9 — Jordan (@SLCLunk) June 7, 2026

Over 100,000 kids could get free school lunches for what tonight’s Trump NBA Finals trip is costing taxpayers. https://t.co/IMyGwyJiha — Olivia Julianna ️ (@0liviajulianna) June 8, 2026

As widely predicted, the fans booed Trump with great enthusiasm.

Trump, shown on camera during the national anthem, is booed loudly at MSG pic.twitter.com/NkWE4xsE2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

Knicks fans booed Bone Spurs louder than regular Spurs. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 9, 2026

Look how fast they took Trump’s face off the screen after the crowd erupts in boos. pic.twitter.com/MFFKEuBD16 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2026

As was also predicted by one or two people, Dozy Don nodded off… at the NBA Finals… in Madison Square Garden. It’s an almost impressive commitment to the bit.

DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

It’s weird, because the game started at 8:30 pm, and we thought 4 to 5 was nap time. He must have thought he was in a meeting.

Tweeters weighed in.

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The most expensive taxpayer funded nap #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ENzwGVOsqG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2026

2.

They cancelled the watch party and screwed over all of the bars and businesses in the area just so he could get booed fall asleep in a luxury box. pic.twitter.com/g7nxsSEZsJ — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 9, 2026

3.

Trump is "blinking" in the suite with Dolan pic.twitter.com/iqJ3O362Gz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2026

4.

Holy shit — he slept through the game 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kcoco3xqhw — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 9, 2026

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WOW. Trump fell asleep at MSG during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They don’t call him Sleepy Don for nothing. pic.twitter.com/vvc4UU1Ru3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2026

7.

Why couldn't trump just watch the NBA finals on TV at the White House like he did the Jan. 6 insurrection??? — Covie (@covie_93) June 8, 2026

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