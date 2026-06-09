US donald trump NBA

Donald Trump caused chaos for fans and massive expense for taxpayers by going to the NBA finals, and then he fell asleep – 17 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2026

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On Monday, New York’s Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the NBA Finals. At 2-0 up over Spurs at the start of the evening, the Knicks were two wins off achieving the best of seven to become the champions.

The exciting night for New Yorkers was marred by just one thing – Donald Trump. He had decided to become the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game, throwing the event into chaos, and costing the taxpayers a small fortune for the additional security.

As widely predicted, the fans booed Trump with great enthusiasm.

As was also predicted by one or two people, Dozy Don nodded off… at the NBA Finals… in Madison Square Garden. It’s an almost impressive commitment to the bit.

It’s weird, because the game started at 8:30 pm, and we thought 4 to 5 was nap time. He must have thought he was in a meeting.

Tweeters weighed in.

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