People shared their secret little jealousies and it turned out we’re more envious than we thought – 23 things people put at the very top of their wish list

Life reddit

Jealousy is an emotion with a bad reputation, and for good reason. Yet we all experience it, even if we’re not prepared to admit it.

They’ve been discussing the ways in which we manage to keep our envy on the down low on the AskUK subreddit after VarangianWRLD asked this:

‘What are you secretly jealous of people for?’

And they helpfully added a few examples just in case you were struggling …

‘I know comparison is the thief of joy and ideally we wouldn’t feel jealous. But I think we are an incredibly jealous nation, and the vast majority of us experience this emotion from time to time. What are the things that make you jealous of others that you’d never admit? ‘Freedom to post on Reddit in the middle of the day? Ability to buy a house and raise a family whilst working in a factory after leaving school at 14? Confidence to solo travel? Cold approaching women/men you find attractive? ‘Get it off your chest folks.’

And people jumped at the chance to take them up on the invitation, like these…

1.

‘People who have mates to have a casual pint with after work. My friends either live too far away, don’t drink or have busy schedules. I’d love to have people I can have a pint and a chat with without it being a whole thing.’

–ImScaredSoIMadeThis

2.

‘The ability to not give a shit.’

–korgscrew

3.

‘People who are healthy with no chronic illnesses. People take health for granted and have no idea what its like living with disabilities, especially invisible ones.’

–BeccaLaydee

4.

‘Living in a flat, I’m secretly jealous of those who have access to private outside space.’

–Erheniel

5.

‘Being able to eat what they want and not put on weight.’

–TheHootOwlofDeath

6.

‘I’m jealous of people who can just get in a car and drive. Billions of people have been able to do it, so why am I so utterly terrified?’

–hephos90

7.

‘Ability to do simple mental maths.’

–Out_rising

8.

‘Being able to met people for the first time and then becoming friends.’

–RandyBackstroke

9.

‘People who followed their interests/ passions and it organically led to them making good money.’

–Vegetable_Stomach236

10.

‘The confidence/blind faith to quit your job with nothing lined up, but with the belief that you’ll find something in a few months.’

–Cultural_Tank_6947

11.

‘Confidence to just have a go. Most things I do unless I have done them before are a big deal to me. I also tend to avoid many tasks because I feel incapable.

‘So am jealous of those people who just are able to have a go, it doesn’t always work out but it looks nicer than being paralysed by inaction.’

–Ptepp1c

12.

‘Having a full head of perfect hair and no idea how lucky it is.’

–hotchy1