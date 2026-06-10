Someone asked for some colourful British innuendoes and sayings they can use, and these 24 really fit the bill (NSFW)

Social Media language

Every language has unique phrases that speakers use without even thinking about where they came from. They just make speech less formal and more interesting.

The same is true, of course, of English, which has some delightfully colourful sayings and innuendoes. On /AskUK, numerous_art5080 wanted to know all about them.

“British inneundos and sayings. What are some wonderful ones I can share? I have a friend from another European country. She had never heard the saying ‘You can’t put sugar on sh*t and call it a brownie’. She wants some more! Help me. Thanks.”

Reddit users stepped right up with some absolute belters, and they weren’t all safe for work.

1.

All fur coat and no knickers.

pinkdaisylemon

2.

Instead of fuck off… “go forth and multiply”.

veinmire

3.

“Wouldn’t touch that/her/him anything with a barge pole” is my personal fav.

hide-in-plain-sight

4.

Wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire.

bigsislil

5.

Face like a bulldog chewing a wasp.

Mikeh117

6.

You can’t polish a turd.

easy-hunter-5972

7.

My Welsh pals occasionally say “I’d rather bath my nan”.

Scotto6UK

8.

Going “arse over tit” for falling over.

Wrong_Duty7043

9.

“That was the dogs bollocks” = Very Tasty.

MungleJunky

10.



As much use as a one legged man in an arse kicking competition.

Exciting-County-1491

11.

It’s a bit black over Bill’s mothers – means it looks like rain is coming in.

TotallyTapping

12.