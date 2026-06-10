What toy did you desperately want as a kid but never got? – 17 playthings young-at-heart adults still secretly yearn for

Round Ups AskReddit

When you’re a kid, toys are the last word in excitement. But unless you had a particularly generous pocket money allowance, the most coveted ones were always beyond your means.

Going without these toys seems to have left a lasting impact, as lots of people can still remember pining away over Furbies and Spirographs. Just take a look at the replies to this nostalgic question set by Big_Alternative4671 over on r/AskReddit:

‘What toy did you desperately want as a kid but never got?’

How many of the toys in these top answers were you lucky enough to play with?

1.

‘Easy bake oven. ‘I’m a man.’

-FrenchPressYes

2.

‘G.I. Joe Aircraft Carrier. And BB gun.’

-Junkhead187

3.

‘Those collectable holiday Barbie dolls.’

-thatweirdocrystal82

4.

‘I wasn’t allowed to have bat plushies because they’re morbid. According to my parents.’

-smokealarmsnick

5.

‘MOONSHOES. ‘also a trampoline. ‘I just wanted to bounce!’

-FionnaAndCake

6.

‘ROCK EM SOCK EM ROBOTS!!!’

-Keltik

7.

‘Gameboy. Both my brothers had them and my parents never got them for me because I was a girl. I always had to wait when my brothers didn’t feel like playing to play on any of the consoles. The consolation is that my oldest brother started buying the Nintendo Color, DS, 3DS, etc for me after I graduated high school and when he started making his own money. It was my birthday present for years until my husband started getting them for me. My brother said he felt bad I never got one and knew I loved video games just as much as them. My mom tried really hard to make me girly as a kid but I was too much of a tomboy.’

-Spare-Profit9494

8.

‘I wanted a dollhouse. Forever. It never went away. ‘Well I’m a whole-ass grown-up now, and guess what’s taking up a ton of space in my living room, along with tools, clays, paints, glues, you name it?’

-Saradoesntsleep

9.