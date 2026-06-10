‘What’s the cringiest reason you went to A&E?’ – 21 incredibly embarrassing medical ’emergencies’

Life embarrassing r/AskUK

Modern medicine is a wonderful thing, and the ability to go to A&E, or ER as the Americans call it, when we havean emergency is indeed a blessing.

However, sometimes the reasons we need to go are highly embarrassing, or we just panicked and didn’t need to go in the first place. These are the stories that the doctors and nurses who work there like to swap on their lunch breaks.

They’ve been chatting about mortifying experiences in the hospital on the AskReddit page after HR-Vex asked this:

What’s the cringiest reason you went to the ER?

And lots of people chipped in their with shameful stories, like these…

1.

‘Ate 1lb of gummy bears when I was 10. Created one BIG gummy bear in my stomach. Spent a few days in the hospital.’

–mammakitty1515

2.

‘Went in for appendicitis. Scans just showed I really needed to poop. Two separate ER incidents. The most expensive pictures of poop my parents ever paid for.’

–flowerstoned

3.

‘Bunny chewed a hole in my insulin pump tubing sending me into diabetic ketoacidosis.’

–mkfx05

4.

‘Passed the fuck out in my office because I was super dehydrated and forget to eat/drink sometimes while too focused on work. I’m a surgeon.’

–Ketamouse

5.

‘I was convinced I had a blood clot in my leg. Spoiler, I did not. The diagnosis on my discharge paperwork was… “bruise”.’

–michelleg923

6.

‘I’ve never gone to the ER but I work in one. We legit had a guy come in with a hang nail a few weeks ago.’

–I-am-me-86

7.

‘Hash browns stuck in my nasal cavity.’

–NebulaAdmirable5596

8.

‘I was eating pork ramen, took a big bite, it was too hot, my dumb ass swallowed it, and it got stuck in my esophagus. It wasn’t choking me, but I couldn’t swallow and if I drank water it would just pile up and I would like cough/barf it out.

I had a massive panic attack while waiting in the ER, and ended up having to get knocked out and minor surgery for them to remove it. On the plus side, they found esophagus polyps, which they were nice enough to remove while they were at it.’

–Nissir

9.

‘Heat exhaustion. Turns out, spending all day on the beach while having nothing to drink but two Twisted Teas is not exactly the best idea.’

–TootiesMama0507

10.

‘Walked directly into a sliding glass door as I entered a party, thinking the door was open. Not so much. Fortunately, my nose turned out not to be broken, but since my husband was the one to bring me to the hospital, I got asked a million times how it happened to make sure it wasn’t a domestic violence thing.’

–hey_look_a_kitty

11.

‘Went in with extreme stomach pain. It was so bad I was gagging trying not to puke from the pain. Couldn’t walk so I called my husband to come home from work to get me and drive me to the ER.

After an excruciating 3 hour wait I saw a doctor, he made me lay down and started pushing on my stomach asking me where it hurt. He pushed down on just the right spot and my ass released the longest, stinkiest fart I have ever and probably will ever experience in my life.

It went on for a solid 2 minutes straight. Just whooshing air. Then the stink followed and the doctor opened the curtain to breathe some non-ass air. When it was over I felt amazing. He looked at me, laughed, and said “So you’re cured?”

So embarrassing. But so relieving lol. I was in so much pain I thought I was going to need surgery to cure whatever demon was tearing up my guts. Nope, just a fart.’

–eugeneugene

12.

‘Suspected (by me) kidney stone. Turned out to be a back strain. FFS. I told my wife “Don’t let me go ever again unless I’m clearly dying.”’

–Alternative-Hurry287