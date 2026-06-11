Donald Trump just called an opposition candidate the worst human being to ever run for office and the entire internet held up a mirror for him

Politics donald trump graham platner maine

A very important midterm election cycle is kicking into high gear in America and Donald Trump is doing whatever he can to help sway the results in his direction.

The President’s most recent take involves the senate race in Maine. Trump went to great lengths to dismiss Democrat Graham Platner, who clinched Maine’s Democratic Senate nomination this week.

Bask in the hyperbole here:

Trump: “I watch that thug that’s up in Maine. He’s a thug. And they’re trying to make excuses for him. I mean, he’s worse than any human being that’s ever run for office probably. Nobody has ever had a record like that. And you’ll have Schumer, he goes crazy over ‘Epstein,… pic.twitter.com/bqIanoI5d6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Being insulted as “worse than any human being that’s ever run for office” by Donald Trump is so far from accurate that it practically swings all the way back around to praise.

The President’s lack of awareness was stunning and something that just about everybody on Twitter picked up on in the replies.

1.

HE IS SOMEHOW NOT TALKING ABOUT HIMSELF. And then somehow at the end his dementia ravaged brain found a need to mention EPSTEIN. What the fuck? https://t.co/OXpsk9f7jE — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 10, 2026

2.

“I know thugs.” Because he is one. https://t.co/bTxJ3aEuTd — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) June 10, 2026

3.

Thanks Trump for reminding us you still haven’t released the Epstein Files. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) June 10, 2026

4.

The lack of self-awareness here is stunning. — (@ChidiNwatu) June 10, 2026

5.

The irony of all the pearl clutching when the man sitting behind that desk is a convicted felon and has been found guilty by a jury for sexual assault, is nauseating. — Rebecca (@ChewbeccaUSA) June 10, 2026

6.

Every Trump supporter should be put in stocks and pelted with rotten fruit https://t.co/BTg154rSCg — Thag Simmons (@d_h_sanders) June 10, 2026

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