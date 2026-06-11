Politics donald trump graham platner maine

Donald Trump just called an opposition candidate the worst human being to ever run for office and the entire internet held up a mirror for him

Saul Hutson. Updated June 11th, 2026

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A very important midterm election cycle is kicking into high gear in America and Donald Trump is doing whatever he can to help sway the results in his direction.

The President’s most recent take involves the senate race in Maine. Trump went to great lengths to dismiss Democrat Graham Platner, who clinched Maine’s Democratic Senate nomination this week.

Bask in the hyperbole here:

Being insulted as “worse than any human being that’s ever run for office” by Donald Trump is so far from accurate that it practically swings all the way back around to praise.

The President’s lack of awareness was stunning and something that just about everybody on Twitter picked up on in the replies.

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