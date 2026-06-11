Politics Hannah Spencer Reform UK

Reform UK-ers have been trolling Green MP Hannah Spencer’s choice of outfit and for an insight into the mind of Farage followers everywhere it’s hard to beat

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2026

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You will probably already have seen Green MP Hannah Spencer’s magnificent two-word takedown of Reform UK at PMQs on Wednesday but just in case you haven’t (and if you already have, you will surely want to watch it again) …

But it wasn’t what she said that really got Reform UK-ers’ backs up – well, it was – but it was also what Spencer chose to wear.

Like this person.

And this person.

And whether it’s a Gucci or not – lots of people saying it isn’t – is not quite the point. And these people said it best.

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