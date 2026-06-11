Politics Hannah Spencer Reform UK
Reform UK-ers have been trolling Green MP Hannah Spencer’s choice of outfit and for an insight into the mind of Farage followers everywhere it’s hard to beat
You will probably already have seen Green MP Hannah Spencer’s magnificent two-word takedown of Reform UK at PMQs on Wednesday but just in case you haven’t (and if you already have, you will surely want to watch it again) …
Hannah Spencer from the Greens absolutely skewers the ‘dirty grubbiness’ of Reform UK sitting behind her, look at their faces! 🤣#PMQs #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/5JxrOMgQaN
— The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026
But it wasn’t what she said that really got Reform UK-ers’ backs up – well, it was – but it was also what Spencer chose to wear.
Like this person.
Nothing says “fight the wealthy elite” quite like delivering the lecture in a Gucci blouse. 🙄
We see you. pic.twitter.com/ZfTwGyjAAq
— Claire Adams (@claire_adams694) June 10, 2026
And this person.
#PMQs Hannah Spencer, millionaire plumber of the decade and darling of Green party communism wears a £1500 Gucci silk shirt. Plenty for me but not for thee! It hasn’t taken her long to start shopping in Knightsbridge. pic.twitter.com/ryeRK8SiHX
— Neil Hughes (@BlobWarriorUK) June 10, 2026
And whether it’s a Gucci or not – lots of people saying it isn’t – is not quite the point. And these people said it best.
1.
I am no fan of Hannah Spencer’s politics, however…
1) she is not a ‘millionaire’ plumber – she has one residence and a home she co-owns (but does not live in) with her ex-partner. These add up to around £1m. That is no ‘millionaire’ to me…
2) this is clearly not a Gucci… https://t.co/OeEtDMsWQD
— Anna Ridgway (@annaroseridgway) June 10, 2026
2.
How many male MPs are commonly attacked on what they wear?
Thought so. https://t.co/5VAH0ctADl
— Anna Schurer 🪡🧵 (@AnnaSchurer) June 10, 2026
3.
What is your issue? She works and spends some money on clothes….oooh what a gotcha!
Sad.
— 🌻 Go Wild With Annette (@writethewrongs2) June 10, 2026
4.
Great to see her upsetting all the right people here. Lovely stuff Hannah.
— Nigel Batch’s Tache ⚫️⚪️❤️⚪️⚫️🌶🐟🏴☠️ (@trevhewsongy) June 10, 2026
5.
BREAKING: Woman wears shirt. https://t.co/Kz1sjshlxk
— Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) June 10, 2026
6.
Apart from the fact its not Gucci nothing says “fight the wealthy elite” quite like Farage taking a £5 million tax free ‘gift’ from a crypto billionaire in exchange for giving the crypto billionaire a massive fucking tax cut. https://t.co/qOmuM6RgT0
— Sarah (@kokeshimum) June 11, 2026
7.
And yea all the women of Britain did rise up as one and cry ‘she got that off Vinted you pillock!’ and they did further say ‘she did not pay over a 100 or I am Diana, Princess of Wales.’ And they did banish Neil from speaking of where he knew nothing, and to push off, verily’ https://t.co/5qpdu3Q03y
— Bertha Dalziel (high value man) (@BertDalziel) June 10, 2026