Donald Trump proudly announced that the US has been secretly in control of the Strait of Hormuz, and there’s not enough chinny reckon in the world

US donald trump iran war

We cross now to the world of Donald Trump, where a peace deal with Iran is around every corner – until it isn’t – and getting them to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is one of the points of the war – even though it was open until the war started.

Trump logic.

There we find him crowing about a secret mission that the US has allegedly been carrying out since last month – the guidance of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announces that the United States has secretly been stealing "millions of barrels" of Iran's oil pic.twitter.com/qPYLhJzk4h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

He followed it up with a Truth Social post, because it’s well known that nothing is official until a bewildered president has posted it on his propaganda machine with capslock on overtime.

Pres Trump just said 200 ships have secretly passed Hormuz since the war began That’s compared to over 10,000 in the normal 100 days since the war 200 is 2% of the norm World heading to historic energy crisis pic.twitter.com/DSassuu3qo — Robert A. Pape (@ProfessorPape) June 10, 2026

The White House Twitter account spread the word, including the completely false claim that the US is in control of the strait.

The UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. pic.twitter.com/DbPPYKy5Ef — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 10, 2026

There were questions. Lots of questions.

Then why are you begging for a deal to open it back up? https://t.co/GC0jY9KjXO — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) June 10, 2026

Then why the need for a “secret mission” to get ships through the strait? https://t.co/FLavZIFDQt — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 10, 2026

He’s stealing all the money for himself isn’t he? https://t.co/2njF6Qcjcp — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) June 10, 2026

If we took 100 million barrels of oil, why did you drain our reserves to the lowest level since the 1970s? pic.twitter.com/kxxvf56vEX — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) June 10, 2026

Like all Trump announcements, it should be taken with a pinch (or a tanker-load) of salt unless backed up by cold hard facts, and none of those ‘facts’ should have come from Pete Hegseth.

I’ve seen absolutely no evidence this is true. I guess we’ll see how the reporting shakes out. https://t.co/OwjrxRtcXB — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 10, 2026

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

What a horrible messaging strategy. Traffic through the Strait is still at a trickle compared to normal levels, and Trump is basically saying that he owns that. https://t.co/q1hBbc8rz7 — Connor O'Keeffe (@connorokeeffe) June 10, 2026

2.

Why are we keeping it a secret from the gas stations? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 10, 2026

3.

Oh so we’re pirates now https://t.co/vmr2nO93s8 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 10, 2026

4.

Was this the dream he had at the game Monday night? https://t.co/E1JgJzRBOC — Craig 👣🏖️🌴🤗🤘🙃🤘👣 (@munk_craig) June 10, 2026

5.

Trump is not even hiding anymore that he is attacking Iran to steal its Oil. Same as in Venezuela, after a few days he reveals the true aim of their aggression, which has never been about combating 'drug trafficking' or 'nuclear weapons'. https://t.co/O66XYnbMNF — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) June 10, 2026

6.

This claim is only true in his dementia ridden brain. It’s pure unadulterated bullshit. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 10, 2026

7.

Finally, a jobs program Americans can get behind: high-seas piracy with better dental than Somalia. Next up; Trump announces we’ve secretly cornered the market on Iranian rugs. 'Tremendous quality, believe me.' 😭😭 — Umer Farooq (@FarooqUmer) June 10, 2026

8.

Oil has been over $90 a barrel since March. This dude lives in an alternate reality. https://t.co/aSSvMmNFNr — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) June 10, 2026

9.