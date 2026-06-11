US donald trump iran war

Donald Trump proudly announced that the US has been secretly in control of the Strait of Hormuz, and there’s not enough chinny reckon in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Donald Trump, where a peace deal with Iran is around every corner – until it isn’t – and getting them to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is one of the points of the war – even though it was open until the war started.

Trump logic.

There we find him crowing about a secret mission that the US has allegedly been carrying out since last month – the guidance of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

He followed it up with a Truth Social post, because it’s well known that nothing is official until a bewildered president has posted it on his propaganda machine with capslock on overtime.

The White House Twitter account spread the word, including the completely false claim that the US is in control of the strait.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

There were questions. Lots of questions.

Like all Trump announcements, it should be taken with a pinch (or a tanker-load) of salt unless backed up by cold hard facts, and none of those ‘facts’ should have come from Pete Hegseth.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

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