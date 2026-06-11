Turns out Americans eat at tables sat next to the football and the transatlantic divide has never felt wider

Sport world cup

It’s fair to say people have mixed feelings about the football World Cup in the USA.

It’s one of the great sporting festivals, of course, but the shadow of Donald Trump looms large over everything. Very large.

But there is surely one thing we can all agree on and it’s that this should never, ever happen. And that’s spectators sat at a table scoffing their face right next to the football pitch.

Except it is happening in America, during England’s final warm-up match and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

weirdest thing you will ever see at a football match . People eating at tables at the corner flag. pic.twitter.com/CtFb4hy6Xt — Stu Roberts (@Boroshirts) June 10, 2026

And these people surely nailed it best.

1.

1-0 down 95th minute, last chance saloon, ref ready to blow, keeper’s up, everyone in the box, steadying yourself to whip in a corner to save your country’s world cup, this is it, the weight of a nation on you. All whilst a yank gobbles down a hoagie and slurps from a 5 litre cup https://t.co/YmT11jKgsl — Eugene (@eugeneh84) June 11, 2026

2.

These people can’t go five mins without shoving food down there grid. — terry (@terrygittens73) June 11, 2026

3.

You could eat 3 courses whilst Arsenal take a corner. — TotallyMexico13 (@TMexico13) June 11, 2026

4.

The US should be expelled from FIFA. Mostly because of the racism, but also bc of this assault on football. What do you mean you are sitting down eating during a match? Souless people in thise stadiums https://t.co/YNs4fuBBMn — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) June 11, 2026

5.

Yeah I saw that and was like wtf…. then I was just PRAYING a ball clattered into the twats — Mr.Fibble 🇬🇧🇺🇸Geordie expat Boro Fan UTFB (@westmelgeordie) June 10, 2026

6.