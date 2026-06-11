Sport world cup

Turns out Americans eat at tables sat next to the football and the transatlantic divide has never felt wider

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s fair to say people have mixed feelings about the football World Cup in the USA.

It’s one of the great sporting festivals, of course, but the shadow of Donald Trump looms large over everything. Very large.

But there is surely one thing we can all agree on and it’s that this should never, ever happen. And that’s spectators sat at a table scoffing their face right next to the football pitch.

Except it is happening in America, during England’s final warm-up match and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

And these people surely nailed it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2