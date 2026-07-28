“What’s the most uncomfortable question you can ask someone?” – 18 total cringe-makers

Life reddit

Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve all had those awkward moments when someone either forgets or doesn’t recognise the boundaries of what’s acceptable in polite society, and blurts out a question that ruins the atmosphere – and relationships.

Over on r/AskReddit chickennoodlesoupp put this question to the forum.

“What’s the most uncomfortable question you can ask someone?”

People stepped up with some incredibly cringe-making questions to use – or avoid, depending on the desired outcome.

1.

Hey, can we have a talk about your search history?

SumoSamurottorSSPBCC

2.

Have you seen our toothbrush?

HamburgerRenatus

3.



“How come I wasn’t invited?”

Real_sg4bomb

4.

Doctor, in front of parents: Are you sexually active?

jd_577

5.

Why does no one love me?

Ms-charlie

6.

At a job interview “do I have to do a drug test?”

Slleweener

7.



“On a scale of 1-10 how pretty do you think you are?”

CrimsonFox100

8.

Asking a non-pregnant women how far along she is.

dmhatche89

9.