“What’s the most uncomfortable question you can ask someone?” – 18 total cringe-makers
We’ve all had those awkward moments when someone either forgets or doesn’t recognise the boundaries of what’s acceptable in polite society, and blurts out a question that ruins the atmosphere – and relationships.
Over on r/AskReddit chickennoodlesoupp put this question to the forum.
“What’s the most uncomfortable question you can ask someone?”
People stepped up with some incredibly cringe-making questions to use – or avoid, depending on the desired outcome.
1.
Hey, can we have a talk about your search history?
SumoSamurottorSSPBCC
2.
Have you seen our toothbrush?
HamburgerRenatus
3.
“How come I wasn’t invited?”
Real_sg4bomb
4.
Doctor, in front of parents: Are you sexually active?
jd_577
5.
Why does no one love me?
Ms-charlie
6.
At a job interview “do I have to do a drug test?”
Slleweener
7.
“On a scale of 1-10 how pretty do you think you are?”
CrimsonFox100
8.
Asking a non-pregnant women how far along she is.
dmhatche89
9.
“Where’d you get that watch?”
While you’re standing next to someone at the urinal.
MikeTysonsPigeon