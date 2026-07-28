What’s a very Gen Z problem that would make no sense 20 years ago? – 17 dilemmas that didn’t trouble previous generations

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Sometimes the generational divide can feel exaggerated. Are the lived experiences of people born a few years apart really so different?

Well, according to the findings of Spirited_Animal1404, they are. Because despite all of the technological and societal advances that Gen Z enjoy, they also have their unique problems. Spirited_Animal1404 wanted to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a very Gen Z problem that would make no sense 20 years ago?’

These top answers are totally anxietymogging the concerns of previous generations…

1.

‘A younger colleague asked Chat GPT to add like 20 pounds of muscle to some of his pictures. I saw them and it actually looked realistic. ‘He later used those pictures on Hinge, talked to a girl for two weeks that he really likes and now they can’t meet because he does not have those 20 pounds of extra muscle. ‘The only reason that I know about this is that he asked me if I knew how to gain muscle really fast. ‘Don’t know how common enhanced AI pictures on dating apps are, but I could not stop laughing about his situation. So stupid.’

-Life_Middle9372

2.

‘My doorbell keeps emailing me to complain that it needs charging.’

-the_internet_officer

3.

‘Having your private messages posted in public to the masses and getting judged and spammed by random people because of its contents. ‘Gen Z is the generation of saving receipts and using it to blackmail and ruin people’s reputations later.’

-dealingwithhookers

4.

‘Trying to figure out if a text, image or video is AI-generated or not’

-Eddie-the-Head

5.

‘I accidentally liked a photo from 2018’

-EffectiveChampion696

6.

‘I need to charge my cigarette but my book isn’t done charging’

-start_nine

7.

‘I’m not genz but I’ve been interviewing a lot of Gen Zs and Gen Alphas recently. ‘One of the most common trends I see in the younger generation is their inability to stay focused or hold onto a single string of thoughts. ‘I’ve been interviewing and hiring for about 12 years, and I’ve never really encountered so many back to back to back interviews where someone is explaining something, stops, and then asks for me to repeat my question. It’s really bizarre’

-redracer67

8.

‘you lose access to digital downloads you “purchased”’

-0ttr

9.