Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted on Twitter.

Happy World Cup 2026, to those of you not boycotting it because of all the dodgy behaviour by the hosts. The tournament doesn’t quite make an appearance here this week, but we can’t guarantee a World Cup-free zone for the rest of the summer.

There are jokes about the weather, AI, Greek mythology, and Titanic, amongst other things, and we fully expect everyone to find something to laugh at.

Let’s dive right in.

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