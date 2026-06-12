Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted on Twitter.

Happy World Cup 2026, to those of you not boycotting it because of all the dodgy behaviour by the hosts. The tournament doesn’t quite make an appearance here this week, but we can’t guarantee a World Cup-free zone for the rest of the summer.

There are jokes about the weather, AI, Greek mythology, and Titanic, amongst other things, and we fully expect everyone to find something to laugh at.

Let’s dive right in.

1.

RIP Noah from the Bible, you would have loved catching every Pokémon — Jennifer Lee Rossman (@JenLRossman) June 7, 2026

2.

when you call someone and they don’t answer pic.twitter.com/AWVJbVN30i — ☔ (@Whotfismick) June 10, 2026

3.

The drinking age should be 16, the illegal drug age should be 21, and retirement age should be the exact age that I am right now. — (@MoMohler) June 10, 2026

4.

How it really went down pic.twitter.com/ygW7uO1wFq — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 11, 2026

5.

When I’m in the middle of performing brain surgery and ChatGPT tells me I’m out of image uploads pic.twitter.com/ZKRTZNt3Pk — NARCISSIST (@YUNGJIZZY19) June 11, 2026

6.

me: I'm not old also me: *realizes the number of meteorologists I follow on social media is not zero* — meghan (@deloisivete) June 9, 2026

7.

She's a seven but the movie — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) June 10, 2026

8.

Everyone banged on about doing “No Mow May” but nobody mentioned the following month would be “can’t bloody mow anyway because it won’t stop sodding raining for three seconds June” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 11, 2026

9.

Are you there, God?

It's me, Skeletor. — (@LittleVodkaOwl) June 10, 2026

10.

When I'm ordering food for bro and he starts using PHILANTHROPIC CONJUNCTIONS such as "and" pic.twitter.com/sCFmfUagHe — Timmy_Turner (@UthmanMusaYusuf) June 10, 2026

11.

Tfw Diana Ross converts her penalty tonight pic.twitter.com/FebkysdMUh — Samplo Corvodina of Streatham (@TreborRhurbarb) June 11, 2026

12.