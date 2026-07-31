Elon Musk plans to spend at least $100 million to boost Republicans’ chances in the midterms – 19 votes of no confidence

US elon musk

After a disastrous year and a half in office, Donald Trump has severely damaged Republican chances of keeping control of both houses when the midterm elections happen in November.

Candidates for the GOP will be fighting not only against a Democratic opponent but also against a record including –

The war in Iran Trump’s failure to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as promised The effect of Trump’s ridiculous tariffs on inflation and trade The Doge cuts that have left the Health Department so depleted that the country has seen a return of polio and measles, as well as a dangerous diarrhoea-causing bacterium Ongoing failure to reveal the full contents of the Epstein Files, despite a court ordered deadline to do so more than seven months ago.

Elon Musk, who is widely acknowledged to have bought Donald Trump’s success at the last election, has overturned his decision to keep his grubby fingers out of the political pie, and has revived the Super PAC that will provide a spending pot for Republicans in the midterms, including at least $100 million of his own money.

Elon Musk plans to spend at least $100 million to help Republicans in the midterm elections—NYT pic.twitter.com/CKteSabFN0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 30, 2026

NYT: Musk has authorized his super PAC to spend $100 million to $120 million on a new field program in at least eight states to help elect Republicans in November Musk’s group plans to initially target Senate races in at least five states — Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan and Ohio… https://t.co/6SvV5dUPZH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 30, 2026

We’re sure the US is totally cool with a man whose own brother claims he broke the terms of his immigration visa (making him an illegal immigrant) having so much influence over who gives him billions in contracts and grants to prop up his companies.

1.

If you care about election integrity, maybe start with the people spending nine figures trying to shape the outcome. https://t.co/JO2meOPFfZ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 30, 2026

2.

3.

"Free and fair elections" are a myth. https://t.co/mYyBj4iB8H — Armed Crustaceans (@GubmintVehicle) July 30, 2026

4.

5.

An Immigrant who came illegally and now fixes US elections? You can't make it up folks. https://t.co/qW8NNQveOX — Larry Dallas (@BartFurley) July 30, 2026

6.

What was it Musk said last week in an interview about regretting his recent foray into politics?🙄 Elon Musk plans at least $100 million in midterm spending. -New York Times pic.twitter.com/madI9fzFJy — ˶˃ News Reader Cat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) July 30, 2026

7.

How is this different than a foreign entity announcing they are committing hundreds of millions toward swaying our elections?

He is a corporation with more resources than nation-states.

We can't prosecute him, and he won't stop until someone makes him stop. Someone make him stop https://t.co/RGCu0sHjPP — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) July 30, 2026

8.

“Get immigrants out of our elections” unless they are white South Africans https://t.co/FkCokbOfKZ — Raider Roundball (@raiderup101) July 30, 2026

9.

Musk payed ZERO dollars in federal taxes last year But can spend $100-$120M on an election instead 💀 The tax code and campaign finance system is so fucked it’s insane https://t.co/AgpEJU72dM — ed 🇺🇸 (@ed_dems) July 30, 2026

10.