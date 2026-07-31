US elon musk

Elon Musk plans to spend at least $100 million to boost Republicans’ chances in the midterms – 19 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2026

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After a disastrous year and a half in office, Donald Trump has severely damaged Republican chances of keeping control of both houses when the midterm elections happen in November.

Candidates for the GOP will be fighting not only against a Democratic opponent but also against a record including –

The war in Iran

Trump’s failure to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as promised

The effect of Trump’s ridiculous tariffs on inflation and trade

The Doge cuts that have left the Health Department so depleted that the country has seen a return of polio and measles, as well as a dangerous diarrhoea-causing bacterium

Ongoing failure to reveal the full contents of the Epstein Files, despite a court ordered deadline to do so more than seven months ago.

Elon Musk, who is widely acknowledged to have bought Donald Trump’s success at the last election, has overturned his decision to keep his grubby fingers out of the political pie, and has revived the Super PAC that will provide a spending pot for Republicans in the midterms, including at least $100 million of his own money.

We’re sure the US is totally cool with a man whose own brother claims he broke the terms of his immigration visa (making him an illegal immigrant) having so much influence over who gives him billions in contracts and grants to prop up his companies.

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