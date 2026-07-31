Entertainment Funny fails mastermind

The cancellation of Celebrity Mastermind sent the clip of former footballer Troy Deeney’s hilariously excruciating round viral all over again

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2026

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Times are hard at the BBC, and the people holding the purse strings have taken some drastic steps to balance the books.

If you’re a comedian, you can kiss goodbye to that Live at the Apollo dream, and stop swotting up on your specialist subject, because first they came for the light entertainment.

Thankfully, there will always be the viral clips to dip into, including former footballer-turned pundit, Troy Deeney, whose nerves or preparation let him down in December 2023.

“In Spider-Man 2, the nuclear physicist Dr Otto Octavius tells Peter that he thinks which poet is more complicated than advanced science?”

“Michelangelo.”

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

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Respect to Troy for taking it so well.

In case you were wondering, Troy scored six for his general knowledge, and managed to avoid the ultimate embarrassment.

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