A gatecrashing cat’s viral feline finale brought this Romeo to within a whisper of laughing at his own ‘death’

Animals Ballet cats viral

The show must go on, they say in the entertainment world, and that includes when you’re acting as the tragic hero of Romeo and Juliet and a ginger cat starts to scratch at your theoretically lifeless head.

That’s the scenario that faced Pedro Seara at a performance of Prokofiev’s ballet at the Bornova Open-Air Theatre in Izmir, Türkiye, who was seen trying not to laugh in a viral video.

Ballerina Tatyana Borger’s quick thinking may have saved Pedro from a premature bald spot, but he’ll always be the ballet dancer who was upstaged by a cat.

Tweeters thought it was purrfect. Not even sorry.

1.

O Romeow, Romeow, wherefore art thou Romeow? — Josh Jacks (@Photo_Jacks) June 14, 2026

2.

Was he a Montague or Cat-pulet? 🐈🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ted (@teddunne) June 14, 2026

3.

Oh lord that is hilarious. I truly needed a good laugh. — M.K. Henry (@marthah4133) June 15, 2026

4.

The cat was the poison — security guard Steve (@securityGsteve) June 14, 2026

5.

Secretary just messed up the travel schedule. pic.twitter.com/7Ap3NZEqpu — Rook (@RookToPawn) June 15, 2026

6.

Theatre cats are the most majestic form of stray cat. They are the Phantom of the Opera. Let them be. — LtMandrake (@LtMandrakeX) June 15, 2026

7.

The cat was clearly getting revenge for being rejected for the role of Mercutio. — George Orwell's Rolling Corpse (@OrwellRollsOver) June 14, 2026

8.

Romeo & Juliet II: The Revenge of Tybalt. — Flora Posteschild (@FPosteschild) June 14, 2026

9.

Upstaged by a cat!🐈 https://t.co/lOZScGU5Q6 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 14, 2026

10.

11.

That’s good acting right there!! https://t.co/4QewXsAWK1 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) June 14, 2026

12.

Cats are the real rulers of Türkiye and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. https://t.co/hR7Og9UWPQ — commissioner shayla, mn twins enthusiast (@shaylarz) June 14, 2026

13.

Whatever happened to "Yes, and…"? https://t.co/HMWTX9VoS0 — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) June 15, 2026

14.

This is why I will never give up on Twitter https://t.co/EM3Fa6hCyp — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 14, 2026

15.

Here’s a great tip for any Thespians out there.

Actor shouldn't have used Catnip Shampoo… — Cagey 🌻🍀 (@Definingf8) June 15, 2026

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After watching this classic Florida Orchestra clip, we’ve decided there should be more triangle solos

Source Rappler Image Screengrab