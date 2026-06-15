Animals Ballet cats viral

A gatecrashing cat’s viral feline finale brought this Romeo to within a whisper of laughing at his own ‘death’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2026

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The show must go on, they say in the entertainment world, and that includes when you’re acting as the tragic hero of Romeo and Juliet and a ginger cat starts to scratch at your theoretically lifeless head.

That’s the scenario that faced Pedro Seara at a performance of Prokofiev’s ballet at the Bornova Open-Air Theatre in Izmir, Türkiye, who was seen trying not to laugh in a viral video.

Ballerina Tatyana Borger’s quick thinking may have saved Pedro from a premature bald spot, but he’ll always be the ballet dancer who was upstaged by a cat.

Tweeters thought it was purrfect. Not even sorry.

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Here’s a great tip for any Thespians out there.

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Source Rappler Image Screengrab