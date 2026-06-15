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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is full of algae just days after the $14 million restoration, and the internet was awash with mockery – 22 zero-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2026

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When Donald Trump announced his plan to have the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool refurbished and painted ‘American flag blue’, he predicted the cost to be in the region of $1.5 million.

That was clearly one enormous region, because the costs at the point when it was opened last week amounted to more than $14 million. It now looks as though they’ll have to fork out a bit more of taxpayers’ money to deal with a very large algae bloom.

As well as hiding that blue paint job, it seems the algae could strip it.

Every day, it becomes more understandable that Trump has six bankruptcies to his name. It looks like he’s on track to turn the US into his seventh.

Maga cultists have been scrambling for excuses.

Twitter was awash with the kind of feedback that gets people put on Donald Trump’s hit list.

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