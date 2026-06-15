The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is full of algae just days after the $14 million restoration, and the internet was awash with mockery – 22 zero-star reviews

US Washington DC

When Donald Trump announced his plan to have the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool refurbished and painted ‘American flag blue’, he predicted the cost to be in the region of $1.5 million.

That was clearly one enormous region, because the costs at the point when it was opened last week amounted to more than $14 million. It now looks as though they’ll have to fork out a bit more of taxpayers’ money to deal with a very large algae bloom.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is quite green this morning. For @Bloomberg photos. https://t.co/gvvHTLzpOP pic.twitter.com/V4kkjGxT0R — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 14, 2026

As well as hiding that blue paint job, it seems the algae could strip it.

The Reflecting Pool is currently experiencing an algae outgrowth, indicating high pH conditions. Such a high pH is known to strip paint, potentially ruining Trump's $14M paint renovation. pic.twitter.com/O3KbmFpvwF — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 14, 2026

Every day, it becomes more understandable that Trump has six bankruptcies to his name. It looks like he’s on track to turn the US into his seventh.

Maga cultists have been scrambling for excuses.

President Trump fixes the reflecting pool and a week later it’s green again, loaded with algae… Sabotage… Vandalism? I believe it is. The left can’t stand Trump, American greatness and his quest to make DC beautiful again. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/ohvldLLgZL — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) June 13, 2026

Twitter was awash with the kind of feedback that gets people put on Donald Trump’s hit list.

1.

A truly historic failure and a metaphor for this regime’s approach to everything https://t.co/iER9396SQQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 14, 2026

2.

They set $14 million taxpayer dollars on fire but they can’t “afford” to feed starving kids or fund cancer research. https://t.co/H3a1RYI79K — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 13, 2026

3.

I’ve lived in and around DC since 1993. I’ve photographed the Reflecting Pool but have never seen it look this bad. Bravo, Trump. My photos are from Obama era. https://t.co/VVPROM9PiI pic.twitter.com/Qxg8jWssuq — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 14, 2026

4.

The algae in the reflecting pool is now taller than the Empire State Building. pic.twitter.com/uuUWhYk8k2 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 14, 2026

5.

This is not a joke. This is actually the reflecting Pool in Washington DC today. Donald Trump wasted $10 million of our money on this. No wonder why he bankrupted multiple casinos. pic.twitter.com/SUMikB39Mx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 13, 2026

6.

7.

And it only cost $14 Million of your tax dollars. https://t.co/gbHe3Pssm0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 14, 2026

8.

When the reflecting pool becomes a metaphor for everything wrong with the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/zxX5gfAOoK — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) June 14, 2026

9.

$14m to create a swamp. A perfect analogy of Donald Trump's Government. The worst, most expensive, most corrupt Government ever. This swamp is Karma. https://t.co/JhEYxlWQLL — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 14, 2026

10.

$13 million paint job so ducks can paddle around in puke green water. ALL HAIL DEAR LEADER 🙄 https://t.co/eojAsak18m — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 14, 2026

11.