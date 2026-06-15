US donald trump The White House

The White House Freedom 250 event began with stunt bikes on the White House lawn, in case you were worried it couldn’t achieve peak tackiness – 19 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s 80th birthday The USA’s 250th anniversary celebrations got off to a flying start on Sunday – almost literally.

A motorcycle stunt team from the Nitro Circus stable performed coordinated jumps in front of the White House, which was itself blocked by a picture… of the White House.

Here’s how that looked.

The White House went full Hegseth.

Never forget, though, that Barack Obama once wore a tan suit.

The spectacle was universally praised, right across the Red-Blue spectrum. Lol, jk. It got panned.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages:1 2