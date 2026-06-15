The White House Freedom 250 event began with stunt bikes on the White House lawn, in case you were worried it couldn’t achieve peak tackiness – 19 scathing takedowns

US donald trump The White House

Donald Trump’s 80th birthday The USA’s 250th anniversary celebrations got off to a flying start on Sunday – almost literally.

A motorcycle stunt team from the Nitro Circus stable performed coordinated jumps in front of the White House, which was itself blocked by a picture… of the White House.

Here’s how that looked.

This morning at the White House… pic.twitter.com/Sj2gWF63zM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 13, 2026

The White House went full Hegseth.

Never forget, though, that Barack Obama once wore a tan suit.

The spectacle was universally praised, right across the Red-Blue spectrum. Lol, jk. It got panned.

1.

One day I hope MAGA supporters can ADMIT if Barack Hussien Obama had done anything remotely close to this, we’d still be hearing about it today pic.twitter.com/IbEyLGGGtP — Chef Anthony Thomas (@ChefAnthonyDC) June 13, 2026

2.

So Zelensky desecrated the White House by not wearing a suit but this is ok?????pic.twitter.com/Gweco1TIBe — Covie (@covie_93) June 14, 2026

3.

"When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus." https://t.co/F868qEorr0 — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) June 13, 2026

4.

Never in my life wanna hear the words “I just respect the office” again https://t.co/irtQLZwif3 — That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) June 13, 2026

5.

The thing that makes this particular picture so funny and so Trumpian is that that isn't even the White House. It's a giant fake facade of the White House they put up to block the view of the arena that they erected in front of the actual White House. pic.twitter.com/qkIojY8Xjq — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 14, 2026

6.

Does anybody know, when the sequel of “Idiocracy” they’re filming here is going to come out? pic.twitter.com/bNKk3kxseW — Pepel Klaasa (@pepel_klaasa) June 14, 2026

7.

Aside from desecrating the White House, you’re making MARINES stand there at attention for fucking dirt bikes? You disrespectful, toxic Nazis are going to get destroyed.

Everyone in this white trash mafia has marked themselves for life. https://t.co/7RoGCk3wtk — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 14, 2026

8.

Remember when they got mad about how Michelle Obama planting a vegetable garden would ruin the landscaping. https://t.co/mm3zjKTpkh — Matt Royer (@royermattw) June 13, 2026

9.

AMERICA WTF 💀🇺🇲 https://t.co/yvb21oAw13 — I Smoked A Predilection For Nipples (@BlackKnight10k) June 14, 2026

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