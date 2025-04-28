US donald trump emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron brutally blanking Donald Trump’s handshake is surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2025

There’s been a lot talked about Donald Trump over the last week, obviously, almost as much as has been talked about the funeral of Pope Francis.

But if there’s one thing you might not have seen – or if you have, then you’ll want to watch it again – it’s the behind the scenes moment at the Vatican when French president Emmanuel Macron greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, er, didn’t offer quite the same greeting to Trump.

And when we say ‘not quite the same’ what we really mean is ‘brutally blanked’ the US president, who as everyone knows takes his handshakes very seriously indeed, and it’s surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year.

Suck on that, you absolute cockwomble! Lost our composure there for a second, sorry about that, but seriously – what a moment!

And we weren’t the only ones to enjoy it, obviously. Far from it!

