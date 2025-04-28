Emmanuel Macron brutally blanking Donald Trump’s handshake is surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year

US donald trump emmanuel macron

There’s been a lot talked about Donald Trump over the last week, obviously, almost as much as has been talked about the funeral of Pope Francis.

But if there’s one thing you might not have seen – or if you have, then you’ll want to watch it again – it’s the behind the scenes moment at the Vatican when French president Emmanuel Macron greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, er, didn’t offer quite the same greeting to Trump.

And when we say ‘not quite the same’ what we really mean is ‘brutally blanked’ the US president, who as everyone knows takes his handshakes very seriously indeed, and it’s surely the most fabulously entertaining thing you’ll watch this year.

Macron shakes hands with Zelensky, but not with Trump. Absolute fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/fwvASi0fYk — Kadi (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) April 26, 2025

Suck on that, you absolute cockwomble! Lost our composure there for a second, sorry about that, but seriously – what a moment!

And we weren’t the only ones to enjoy it, obviously. Far from it!

Macron shook one hand. pic.twitter.com/0JdYmTQeUU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025

This is the exact respect that fuckface deserves. https://t.co/n8HQrYcT6g — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 26, 2025

Macron is a diplomat, a leader and an ally to the free world. That’s how it’s done. Slava Ukraini. — MM  (@adgirlMM) April 26, 2025

Macron avoiding the dumb Trump handshake and then patting him on the tummy like a fucking toddler. https://t.co/awbwQ8viO8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 26, 2025

Hahaha. Donald got the belly tap from Macron. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

Macron – Good old slight of hand! https://t.co/8DCSKanj6n — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) April 26, 2025

The “non-shake” by Macron spoke volumes. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) April 26, 2025

He definitely walked over there not to shake Zelenskyy’s hand but to not shake Trump’s. Ultra mega power move. — Brandon (@relationalsets) April 26, 2025