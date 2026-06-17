This Fox News reporter’s spin on the president ordering a clean-up of the algae in the newly renovated Reflecting Pool shows the real Trump Derangement Syndrome

US donald trump Fox News

It’s no secret that Fox News is largely packed with Maga cultists, so it came as no surprise to anybody that this reporter from the channel buried the lede in hs piece to camera on the state of the newly renovated Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

FOX: I'm here at the newly renovated reflecting pool. It's painted American flag blue. The Democrats will tell you there's green algae. There's pool guys cleaning it up. No other president would do that. pic.twitter.com/19MzxnEcq5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2026

The real story here being that he used $14.2 million of taxpayers’ money on a no-bid contract for someone he knows to repair and renovate the Reflecting Pool, only for it to be full of algae within days. It’s right that he should try to fix it, but he should do it out of his own recently lined pockets.

These five responses sum up the situation.

1.

It’s a cult of fucking stupids. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2026

2.

My god the visible presence of algae is now partisan https://t.co/d0oIdILjBz — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) June 16, 2026

3.

You can’t even parody this https://t.co/aA3dbBGLrT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

4.

dude really stood there and told you that green is blue https://t.co/lZKnXoNMkr — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 16, 2026

5.

genuinely so dystopian about the right going “any other president would NOT do this” when the thing trump is doing is a response to fix a problem he caused. so yes, i suppose they’re right, another president wouldn’t do this, as this situation would have never happened! https://t.co/wmVF7VRKJl — onion person (@CantEverDie) June 16, 2026

In short –

MAGAs will literally celebrate Donald Trump fixing his own mess he created as a win. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 16, 2026

READ MORE

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is full of algae just days after the $14 million restoration, and the internet was awash with mockery – 22 zero-star reviews

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab