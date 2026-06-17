US donald trump Fox News

This Fox News reporter’s spin on the president ordering a clean-up of the algae in the newly renovated Reflecting Pool shows the real Trump Derangement Syndrome

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2026

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It’s no secret that Fox News is largely packed with Maga cultists, so it came as no surprise to anybody that this reporter from the channel buried the lede in hs piece to camera on the state of the newly renovated Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The real story here being that he used $14.2 million of taxpayers’ money on a no-bid contract for someone he knows to repair and renovate the Reflecting Pool, only for it to be full of algae within days. It’s right that he should try to fix it, but he should do it out of his own recently lined pockets.

These five responses sum up the situation.

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In short –

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is full of algae just days after the $14 million restoration, and the internet was awash with mockery – 22 zero-star reviews

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab