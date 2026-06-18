Politics donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump ‘joked’ that he’d blame JD Vance if the Iran deal went wrong, and it may be the most honest thing he’s ever said

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2026

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If the US VP, JD Vance, gets his feet under the Resolute Desk by a vote and not because it’s happened, we’ll give you a big clock – or a large cinema popcorn. Whichever costs the most at the time.

Vance is, according to polls, the most unpopular VP on record, and we suspect those ticking the ‘Do not like’ box include Donald Trump. So, we can’t help but think the president was, at the most, half joking when he made this comment about the Iran deal he’s been crowing about for the past couple of days.

We weren’t alone in thinking he was probably deadly serious.

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Chico Muya had a prediction.

We wouldn’t bet against it.

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We’re not sure what part of Donald Trump made this really weird noise, but the internet threw some suggestions into the wind – 17 favourites

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons