Donald Trump ‘joked’ that he’d blame JD Vance if the Iran deal went wrong, and it may be the most honest thing he’s ever said

Politics donald trump JD Vance

If the US VP, JD Vance, gets his feet under the Resolute Desk by a vote and not because it’s happened, we’ll give you a big clock – or a large cinema popcorn. Whichever costs the most at the time.

Vance is, according to polls, the most unpopular VP on record, and we suspect those ticking the ‘Do not like’ box include Donald Trump. So, we can’t help but think the president was, at the most, half joking when he made this comment about the Iran deal he’s been crowing about for the past couple of days.

Trump: "If [the Iran deal] works out, I'm going to take the credit; if it doesn't work out, I'm blaming [Vance]." pic.twitter.com/XSXlOj76SC — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2026

We weren’t alone in thinking he was probably deadly serious.

1.

The funny thing about this joke is that he wasn’t joking. You can see it in Rubio’s face, which basically says, “Whew! At least Vance will get it and not I.” https://t.co/LFyOmzZwmE — Branislav Slantchev (@slantchev) June 17, 2026

2.

Omg wow. Dementia Donnie really is just saying the quiet part out loud all the time now, isn't he?! Quick, someone ask him how he feels about underage girls and sexual assault. — juju (@julest10003) June 17, 2026

3.

4.

Even the most stable marketing genius alive won’t be able to sell this lemon, not even to his supporters or allies in Congress. At some point, he will realise this and try to angrily return it to his literal archenemies and enemy-funded foreign assets who sold it to him. The only… https://t.co/URR7tsrMq9 — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) June 17, 2026

5.

"It might not be the kind of document I should be signing." A little late for that, now that he's accepted that Iran can have missiles, enrichment, money, and that those hysterical Israelis should just calm down https://t.co/EgX3zrIVWr — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 17, 2026

6.

Trump to JD Vance if the deal doesn’t work out https://t.co/jUf0oq5icc pic.twitter.com/IwlpAaUm1E — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) June 17, 2026

7.

I will always blame Trump. I voted for him 3 times and I will always blame him. https://t.co/IYiJn9Er2A — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) June 17, 2026

8.

Trump: "If works out, I'm going to take the credit; if it doesn't work out, I'm blaming JD Vance” I know this was said in jest, but I think we can understand a lot from this clip. pic.twitter.com/WsGv5lyK2G — Kosher (@koshercockney) June 17, 2026

9.

Even as Trump is ready to cast blame on JD Vance, Republicans will somehow blame Biden for the failure of the Iran deal. pic.twitter.com/OmWvgWd5S6 — Sterling (@GreenShades9) June 17, 2026

10.

11.

That's right, blaming other people is in fact one of the things he does best. Hell, if it doesn't "work out", he'll probably blame Biden. — Darren Jordan (@misterzook) June 17, 2026

12.

13.

The old “Heads I Win, Tails You Lose”… Spoken like a man that cheats on more than just his wives. — Joseph Lo Piccolo (@JoloEsq) June 17, 2026

14.

spoiler alert: this is not a joke https://t.co/CDe2n2C6KI — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) June 17, 2026

15.

Yeah, he’s not joking. And you know who isn’t on the hook here, miraculously, as the nation’s top diplomat, Marco Rubio. https://t.co/4tJGrbt5KB — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) June 17, 2026

16.

Right now, Americans are getting squeezed financially thanks to President Trump’s war of choice. Yet instead of focusing on our country’s needs, Trump is just finding someone to blame for his policy failures. https://t.co/zwcTiDJvia — Congressman Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) June 17, 2026

Chico Muya had a prediction.

This is going to be a catastrophic failure. I’m pretty sure Vance is going to take ALL the blame. pic.twitter.com/ooXV3O5sGX — Chico Muya (@chico_ray) June 17, 2026

We wouldn’t bet against it.

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We’re not sure what part of Donald Trump made this really weird noise, but the internet threw some suggestions into the wind – 17 favourites

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons