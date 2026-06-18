33 shots on target after England’s World Cup campaign gets up and running (contains spoilers)

Sport england world cup

The England team got their World Cup campaign up and running – and kicking – on Wednesday, and if you don’t want to read any spoilers, look away now. And also, you should probably stay off the internet until you catch up.

Here’s a nice gif of Gary Lineker to shield you from seeing anything you don’t want to… unless you don’t want to see Gary Lineker.

Now that that’s out of the way, we can talk freely about England beating Croatia 4-2, in a game that will have been more dangerous to the fans’ blood-pressures than the score would suggest.

There was excitement as Harry Kane got proceedings under way.

Limbs as Harry Kane puts England 1-0 up 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1D7mvtArJJ — Midnite (@midnite) June 17, 2026

Here’s the moment Jude Bellingham broke the 2-2 deadlock just after half-time, building on Kane’s early brace.

Jude Bellingham is the guy for the BIG moments 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qCx1z1ECIX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

The ‘hydration break riled a lot of people, mostly because the Dallas Stadium wasn’t particularly hot, and the break just happened to be long enough to shoehorn in some ads for US viewers. The cynical out there weren’t convinced it was a coincidence.

I wish they would stop calling these halts 'hydration breaks' and just be honest and call them 'ad breaks'. No need for a hydration break in an air-conditioned stadium with a roof on. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 17, 2026

Instead of ads, the UK audience got US women’s coach Emma Hayes giving some expert insight – from a set that looked like Gino D’Acampo might pop up at any moment and start criticising people’s pasta recipes.

I’m not sure ITV are massively advancing the idea of women’s equality in football by having Emma Hayes give her analysis from a set which looks like she’s stuck in a kitchen? pic.twitter.com/33g03OYiKE — Cristo (@cristo_radio) June 17, 2026

The match was the talk of Twitter – and every other social media site. Here’s a taster of what people were saying.

1.

English journalists: "Mikel Arteta and set pieces are ruining football." Same English journalists when England rely on another set piece goal: "Thomas Tuchel perfectly exploiting the small margins. Great coaching." — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 17, 2026

2.

To save the NHS money, instead of using drugs to put patients into medically induced comas, they are now making them listen to Lee Dixon. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 17, 2026

3.

Describing a Toblerone to someone who’s never had one before pic.twitter.com/L0Nl4j8Vm5 — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) June 17, 2026

4.

Every pub in England tonight.. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😂 pic.twitter.com/YkmYc6uiwN — Drunk Jack Grealish 🍻 (@DrunkGreaIish) June 17, 2026

5.

I think they should let the goalie wear the same jersey as his friends 🙁 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 17, 2026

6.

“And Harry Kane, who did *not* miss his penalty…” pic.twitter.com/UqtHDnwUUi — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) June 17, 2026

7.

Jordan Pickford providing the answer to the question "What would it look like if Thomas Turgoose was in Peaky Blinders?" #WorldCup — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) June 17, 2026

8.

9.

Saddened to see the “anyone but England” attitude of some of my fellow Scots today. And as someone with a genuine affinity with Croatia, having briefly considered holidaying there in 1987, I find it a little patronising to myself and my Croatian amigos on our big day. 🇭🇷 — Bob Servant (@bobservant) June 17, 2026

10.

Hydration break booed, Emma Hayes has got the chalkboard out, Starmer has tried to stop us but we’re still a proper country — Ben (@BenJoyceFoot) June 17, 2026

11.