Politics Fox News hillary clinton Jesse watters

Jesse Watters’ take on Hillary Clinton was so gross his co-host couldn’t even look at him and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate these A++ clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated June 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone knows Fox News is the right place to go for the most accurate representation of what the alt-right considers fair and balanced news coverage.

No, that doesn’t include deep dives into policy agreements or up-to-the-minute peace negotiations, but it does include bizarre and unprovoked attacks on a former First Lady and Secretary of State.

The clip below finds Fox News screaming head Jesse Watters blathering on about Clinton’s lack of credentials.

See if you can make it through the video without punching your screen.

Watters tries to make the point that Clinton is only known for being ‘a female.’ The disgust with which he makes that statement shows everything about his character (or lack thereof).

The rage in the replies bubbled up in a pile of terrific takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2