Politics Fox News hillary clinton Jesse watters

Everyone knows Fox News is the right place to go for the most accurate representation of what the alt-right considers fair and balanced news coverage.

No, that doesn’t include deep dives into policy agreements or up-to-the-minute peace negotiations, but it does include bizarre and unprovoked attacks on a former First Lady and Secretary of State.

The clip below finds Fox News screaming head Jesse Watters blathering on about Clinton’s lack of credentials.

See if you can make it through the video without punching your screen.

Watters: Hillary Clinton is going to be a footnote. It’s just because she’s a female. What has she done? She’s just a female. That’s it. Jessica: US Senator, Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/pVGkIlFh0n — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

Watters tries to make the point that Clinton is only known for being ‘a female.’ The disgust with which he makes that statement shows everything about his character (or lack thereof).

The rage in the replies bubbled up in a pile of terrific takedowns.

1.

She’s done about 10,000 more in her life than Jesse Fucking waters — Jason Bell 🇺🇸🦅 (@JBellSATX) June 17, 2026

2.

Hillary Clinton had one of the most extensive and impressive resumes of anyone who’s ever run for president. But Watters can’t focus on anything else. https://t.co/zSo9RrOPqt — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 17, 2026

3.

First Lady of Arkansas for 8 years

First Lady of the United States for 8 years

US Senator for New York for 8 years

Secretary of State for 4 years

Graduate of Wellesley and Yale Law School No elected POTUS has ever had qualifications like that. — ƦƲƊЄ♕ƬӇƦƛƝƊƲƖԼ (@SmirkwoodSprite) June 17, 2026

4.

That dipshit just needs to be slapped. He’s insufferable. — MLP5571 (@lpark1971) June 17, 2026

5.

If you stripped out the misogyny, racism, homophobia and Trump ass kissing from Fox “News” what the fuck would be left? https://t.co/M6GYDOCyv1 — DasherPaine (@DasherPaine) June 18, 2026

6.

@JesseBWatters hmmm, just a female, interesting. And, what have you, as a superior male, accomplished? Nothing but being a misogynistic, racist, poor excuse for a human being, at the very least. Tell us what you’ve done….we’ll wait https://t.co/9hpdA5XYzY — Deb Coyle (@deb_coyle) June 18, 2026

7.