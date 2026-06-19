US england world cup

This American met eight English football fans and now her vocabulary has changed forever and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

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Here’s the sort of cultural exchange which we were surely hoping to see come out of the World Cup, an American woman who bumped into eight English football fans whose vocabulary has now been changed forever.

Forget about those unfortunate misunderstandings about caramelised onions and the befuddlement caused by three-pin plugs, this is the hands across the ocean moment that we’re really here for right now.

Linguist zero, right there people!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

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To conclude …

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Source @Microinteracti1