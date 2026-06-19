This American met eight English football fans and now her vocabulary has changed forever and people loved it

US england world cup

Here’s the sort of cultural exchange which we were surely hoping to see come out of the World Cup, an American woman who bumped into eight English football fans whose vocabulary has now been changed forever.

Forget about those unfortunate misunderstandings about caramelised onions and the befuddlement caused by three-pin plugs, this is the hands across the ocean moment that we’re really here for right now.

🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 America has survived the World Cup. But this American woman’s vocabulary may never recover. One chance encounter with eight British lads in Austin was all it took. Now she’s picking up phrases no American school ever taught her. Phrases like ‘I’d rather shit in my… pic.twitter.com/1OgSeFAGvu — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) June 18, 2026

Linguist zero, right there people!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

This is what they call “soft power” https://t.co/UNF2t6J74S — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) June 18, 2026

2.

😂😅 menaces is the right description — SoundResident (@ResidentOfSound) June 18, 2026

3.

4.

“Has survived” Week 1 just ended mate… the party’s just beginning. — Thraxar (@thraxar) June 18, 2026

5.

The cultural awakening of the USA has started 😂 https://t.co/Njfoq5ulh7 — James Shepard (@jumpjim) June 18, 2026

6.

We are quite good at swearing Here’s a free one for ya that’s a personal favourite Hoofwanking Bunglecunts — UncleJoeJoe (@AntifaUncleJoeJ) June 18, 2026

7.

I lived in London for most of my adult life and will never give up some of my favorite (or should I say favorite?) expressions even if no one else knows what they mean! Like “piss poor”. I love that one. — Elena Magid (@elena256) June 18, 2026

8.

Pretty textbook British discourse. Makes me proud 😂 — Benjamin T. Rice (@benrice78) June 18, 2026

9.

This sounds like an interaction with a British football fan. Solid lads but perhaps not direct descendants of the Bard. — BlackSwan (@SWANproduction1) June 18, 2026

To conclude …

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Kudos to this lone journalist attempting to hold Donald Trump to account and his response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

Source @Microinteracti1