Politics donald trump Keir Starmer

You don’t have to like Starmer to think Trump announcing the PM’s resignation, blaming immigration and energy failures, is taking a bleedin’ liberty

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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The Makerfield by-election was something of a no-win situation for Keir Starmer. A win for Reform would have signalled Labour’s inability to beat the party leading in the polls, while a win for Andy Burnham would allow him to mount a leadership challenge.

According to Peter Kyle, a Starmer ally, with Andy Burnham entering the Commons, the PM has been considering the ‘political realities’.

This and other rumours have led to reports that Starmer will announce his resignation in the very near future.

Of course, not everyone is buying that narrative.

Unofficial claims that the dreaded lectern is set to make an appearance on Monday added to the rumours.

Reports of Starmer’s political demise may be premature – or not – but they were certainly amplified by the intervention of Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social.

With no way of confirming that Trump had genuine knowledge or had just seized on a bit of gossip to deflect from Epstein-Iran-Algae-gate, Piers Morgan jumped at the chance to presume Trump was right.

While sympathy for Starmer’s current situation has been affected by his own policies, as well as a rash of online misinformation and disinformation spread by far-right influencers, Trump’s assessment of his areas of failure and the fact that he has been chucking rocks from his glass house seriously pissed off some people.

Here’s a very mixed bag of reactions.

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