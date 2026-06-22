You don’t have to like Starmer to think Trump announcing the PM’s resignation, blaming immigration and energy failures, is taking a bleedin’ liberty

Politics donald trump Keir Starmer

The Makerfield by-election was something of a no-win situation for Keir Starmer. A win for Reform would have signalled Labour’s inability to beat the party leading in the polls, while a win for Andy Burnham would allow him to mount a leadership challenge.

According to Peter Kyle, a Starmer ally, with Andy Burnham entering the Commons, the PM has been considering the ‘political realities’.

🚨 WATCH: Tech Secretary Peter Kyle confirms Keir Starmer is considering resigning "He is taking time to think through what the political realities are today compared to last week" pic.twitter.com/uv1K63SjPj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 21, 2026

This and other rumours have led to reports that Starmer will announce his resignation in the very near future.

Keir Starmer is expected to announce on Monday that he will step down as prime minister, after overwhelming pressure from Labour MPs to make way for Andy Burnham to become Labour leader 👇https://t.co/jIJrqy0JXV — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 21, 2026

There is an irony that a PM is considering whether to resign because his party won a mid-term byelection. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 21, 2026

Of course, not everyone is buying that narrative.

Hard to tell whether the PM has actually decided to quit tomorrow, or whether the usual "sources" are trying to bounce him into it by briefing it out to compliant media, who duly report it as fact — Andrew Clark (@clarkaw) June 21, 2026

Strange that it was Sunday, then Monday and apparently now Tuesday. Almost like the media are so desperate to drop another PM, that they’re making wild guesses in hope that one of them gets it right. Remember when our news media reported the news instead of creating it? https://t.co/hC01eDysXb — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 21, 2026

Unofficial claims that the dreaded lectern is set to make an appearance on Monday added to the rumours.

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer is expected to address the nation tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/NsZKzpiCnz — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 21, 2026

Reports of Starmer’s political demise may be premature – or not – but they were certainly amplified by the intervention of Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social.

BREAKING Donald Trump says Keir Starmer 'will resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom' He says that he has 'failed badly' on immigration and energy, particularly on the North Sea He signs off: 'I wish him well' pic.twitter.com/QzlHIqlbcb — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 21, 2026

With no way of confirming that Trump had genuine knowledge or had just seized on a bit of gossip to deflect from Epstein-Iran-Algae-gate, Piers Morgan jumped at the chance to presume Trump was right.

BREAKING: President Trump confirms Keir Starmer is resigning as Prime Minister… before Starmer has confirmed it himself. The final humiliation. pic.twitter.com/yz33xD4rPt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 21, 2026

While sympathy for Starmer’s current situation has been affected by his own policies, as well as a rash of online misinformation and disinformation spread by far-right influencers, Trump’s assessment of his areas of failure and the fact that he has been chucking rocks from his glass house seriously pissed off some people.

Here’s a very mixed bag of reactions.

1.

I bet Starmer regrets twerking for Trump. pic.twitter.com/yEZqysqr82 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 21, 2026

2.

The irony, of course, is that Starmer is not leaving because of immigration or energy. He is, in part, badly damaged because he gave Peter Mandelson a job to get close to Donald Trump… choosing to overlook his ties to Epstein. https://t.co/cGT7eDvheU — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) June 21, 2026

3.

What on is Trump talking about ? Brexit quadrupled UK immigration. Starmer cut it from 944 K in March 23 to 171 K – an % And as for "drill baby, drill" the UK will be hotter than ever this week STOP LYING TO PEOPLE AND SORT OUT THE WAR YOU JUST LOST pic.twitter.com/dIRtAaMe52 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 21, 2026

4.

Trump, isolated from every serious European leader, publicly announcing the UK Prime Minister’s resignation before Starmer himself has spoken? Disgraceful. Arrogant. Pathetic. Britain decides its own fate, not some bitter has-been tweeting from Florida. You are a national… pic.twitter.com/4lmdLbeP8p — King (@King0243_PJC) June 21, 2026

5.

In one tweet the MAGA on Russia’s side in Ukraine exposed https://t.co/Ggw6XRQJiq — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 21, 2026

6.

Didn’t realise it was the role of POTUS to announce these kind of things. Maybe stick to his own country’s business…

Guess he’s desperate to deflect attention from his failed (already) MoU. https://t.co/wdzIrEsew0 — Marcus Watts (@watts_mf) June 21, 2026

7.

This makes it look like Trump and Musk paid for Keir Starmer’s removal. pic.twitter.com/JiI9SzkcdQ — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 21, 2026

8.

Trump turns his attention from Meloni to Starmer. https://t.co/1708vYhnBr — Alan Friedman (@alanfriedmanit) June 21, 2026

9.

'Donald Trump says …"

Donald Trump also said we should drink bleach to cure Covid. — Lena White (@fanandfred) June 21, 2026

10.

Trump just announced that Starmer will resign on Monday before any official word from the UK Government on the matter. Whether true or not it is a disturbing sign that the UK is increasingly run from Washington not Westminster. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 21, 2026

11.

Oh how I would love Starmer to prove this utter twat wrong. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) June 21, 2026

12.

@realDonaldTrump Why don't you just shut your mouth for once you senile old git. Rumours in Scotland are saying the Scottish Government are going to put wind turbines all over your golf courses. — Peter Brooks (@peterabrooks25) June 21, 2026

13.

Trump calls it weakness. Not starting wars.

Not sending soldiers to die.

Not burning taxpayers’ money overseas. Most people call that common sense. — Tim (@Tim30do) June 21, 2026

14.