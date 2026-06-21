Tommy Robinson said Katie Hopkins being kicked out of an east London pub means “Bethnal Green whites are a minority” – 14 NSFW responses putting Tommy Ten Names in his place

News Katie Hopkins London Tommy Robinson

With wearying predictability, little Tommy Robinson has intervened in the story about Katie Hopkins being booted out of an east London pub during the England World Cup game last week.

We covered the story yesterday, but here’s the video again.

Katie Hopkins was booted out of a pub in London during England’s World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/H3cJd5wWRR — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 20, 2026

Now Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon as his mother and the courts know him, or Tommy Ten Names to others – has tweeted about the video, calling it “disgusting”.

Disgusting scenes as Katie Hopkins is chased out of the 'Dundee Arms' in Bethnal Green as she tried to watch the England game. Harassed and pursued because of her beliefs. Bethnal Green whites are a minority. Be careful what you wish for you thick leftist c*nts. pic.twitter.com/SXEf26K9TZ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 20, 2026

He wrote:

“Disgusting scenes as Katie Hopkins is chased out of the ‘Dundee Arms’ in Bethnal Green as she tried to watch the England game. Harassed and pursued because of her beliefs. Bethnal Green whites are a minority. Be careful what you wish for you thick leftist c*nts.”

Luckily, there were plenty of people online to tell Robinson what they thought of his comments.

1.

Online racists think there are no consequences in real life lmao. https://t.co/l2Z7FD264Q — Myles 🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@myles_premium_) June 20, 2026

2.

Did you lot think that you can make being very publicly and viciously racist your entire personality and that there would be no real life consequences https://t.co/ZpmHZU9PWI — Pistachio 🇮🇷 🇵🇸 (@HarleyShah) June 20, 2026

3.

Famously people dont want vile grifting racists around them in a civil capacity. Go fuck off back to your silly little echo chamber. https://t.co/jzvP2ojUEW — J🩸 (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹) (@IncroyableSauce) June 20, 2026

4.

They don’t want a hatemonger.

Nothing wrong with that. — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) June 20, 2026

5.

You're so brave behind your little keyboard but you won't dare go there and say that to their faces will you Robinson. — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) June 20, 2026

6.

It's starting. People from across the political spectrum are waking up to the fact that, whatever our differences, those like you and Hopkins are nothing but far-right grifters. In your case, you're a violent career criminal who lives abroad but moans about migration. Fuck off. — Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) June 20, 2026

7.

Katie Hopkins gets escorted out of a boozer and Tommy immediately makes it about white replacement. Could’ve just said 'my mate got told to fuck off for being insufferable' but that wouldn’t get the clicks, would it? — The_Real_Bale (@Davebale) June 20, 2026

8.

this is what bigots deserve! don’t have such abhorrent views and you wouldn’t be chased out — Libby Tarde 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@LibbyTard17) June 20, 2026

9.

elons right wing racist echo chamber vs real life https://t.co/LvPy08oOzN — suspicious white powder (@neverknewsleep) June 20, 2026

10.

Despite what this echo chamber of an app would have you think, it’s always nice to get reminded majority of the British public still think racism is bad https://t.co/1fGz7v4FXj — PaulBettany22 (@QuantK22) June 20, 2026

11.

They look pretty average Bethnal Greenians to me you pillock! People can only take so much division. The high water mark for you and your rag tag army of racists and fascists has come and gone sunshine… — Jason Martin (@Jaswanarth) June 20, 2026

12.

Weren’t you lot championing the person who kicked Starmer out of a pub? — Joe (@jofus02) June 20, 2026

13.

Don’t you harass people because of their beliefs? Stop gaslighting and grifting. https://t.co/5VvS8j9umu — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) June 20, 2026

14.