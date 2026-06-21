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Tommy Robinson said Katie Hopkins being kicked out of an east London pub means “Bethnal Green whites are a minority” – 14 NSFW responses putting Tommy Ten Names in his place

Michael White. Updated June 21st, 2026

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With wearying predictability, little Tommy Robinson has intervened in the story about Katie Hopkins being booted out of an east London pub during the England World Cup game last week.

We covered the story yesterday, but here’s the video again.

Now Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon as his mother and the courts know him, or Tommy Ten Names to others – has tweeted about the video, calling it “disgusting”.

He wrote:

“Disgusting scenes as Katie Hopkins is chased out of the ‘Dundee Arms’ in Bethnal Green as she tried to watch the England game.

Harassed and pursued because of her beliefs.

Bethnal Green whites are a minority.

Be careful what you wish for you thick leftist c*nts.”

Luckily, there were plenty of people online to tell Robinson what they thought of his comments.

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