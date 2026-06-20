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Bozo MAGA politician Nancy Mace said mice were being used for “transgender experiments” and it was a mortifying self-own for the ages

Michael White. Updated June 20th, 2026

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Never doubt that Trump-supporting MAGA bozos won’t keep finding new ways to embarrass themselves.

Enter Nancy Mace. We’ve covered the Republican Congresswoman’s idiocy before – such as her grovelling bootlicking tweet about Donald Trump or her claim that things would be much worse in America if Joe Biden were still in charge.

Well, this week, Nancy covered herself in glory again by taking on the powerful lobby that is conducting transgender experiments on mice.

Erm, except Nancy seems to have just seen the word “trans” and her brain autofilled the rest.

Because the experiments in question are being conducted on transgenic mice, which are “mice that have had DNA from another source put into their DNA”, according to the US National Cancer Institute. These mice are used in the lab to study diseases.

This is an old Trump-originated misunderstanding/lie that MAGA goons have continued to speak about.

As the Americans for Medical Progress (AMP) said:

“To clarify, these mice are not “transgender” in any human or social context. Research in this field helps scientists understand how sex hormones function and their effect when things go wrong, particularly in diseases and conditions like endometriosis, infertility, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.”

But why let some facts get in the way of your anti-LGBTQ+ fun, eh Nancy?

She has been rightly ripped apart online for her mistake.

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