Bozo MAGA politician Nancy Mace said mice were being used for “transgender experiments” and it was a mortifying self-own for the ages

News donald trump MAGA nancy mace

Never doubt that Trump-supporting MAGA bozos won’t keep finding new ways to embarrass themselves.

Enter Nancy Mace. We’ve covered the Republican Congresswoman’s idiocy before – such as her grovelling bootlicking tweet about Donald Trump or her claim that things would be much worse in America if Joe Biden were still in charge.

Well, this week, Nancy covered herself in glory again by taking on the powerful lobby that is conducting transgender experiments on mice.

Animals should not be used for radical transgender experiments. This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers. Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal's… pic.twitter.com/ef3tSuhO78 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 18, 2026

Erm, except Nancy seems to have just seen the word “trans” and her brain autofilled the rest.

Because the experiments in question are being conducted on transgenic mice, which are “mice that have had DNA from another source put into their DNA”, according to the US National Cancer Institute. These mice are used in the lab to study diseases.

This is an old Trump-originated misunderstanding/lie that MAGA goons have continued to speak about.

As the Americans for Medical Progress (AMP) said:

“To clarify, these mice are not “transgender” in any human or social context. Research in this field helps scientists understand how sex hormones function and their effect when things go wrong, particularly in diseases and conditions like endometriosis, infertility, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.”

But why let some facts get in the way of your anti-LGBTQ+ fun, eh Nancy?

She has been rightly ripped apart online for her mistake.

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This soon to be former member of Congress does not understand that the studies refer to TRANSGENIC mice. Not turning mice transgender. https://t.co/u3tsX1aUJG — Queen Chimerazilla ☭🐾 (@Qveen_Potato) June 19, 2026

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Americans after tapping their credit card and the machine says “TRANSaction complete”: pic.twitter.com/kw9PyzzifJ — C0oper64🍉🏳️‍🌈 (COMMS OPEN) (@C0oper64) June 20, 2026

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Transgenic mice are laboratory animals that have had foreign DNA, such as a human gene or a specific genetic marker, artificially inserted into their genome. They are used for scientific testing. https://t.co/H3RjCPk0hT — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 19, 2026

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It's absolutely impossible to discern whether she knows this isn't real and she's doing this as rage bait, or if she genuinely thinks "transgender mice" are a real thing. https://t.co/ZAFibvBfdr — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 19, 2026

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The dumbest member of Congress, which is really saying something https://t.co/SA7U59QKfg — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 19, 2026

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This is too funny. She’s talking about transgenic mice used in cancer research. https://t.co/sGc2Cqs2lM — Masked Rogue 😷 🇵🇸 (@unMaskedRogue) June 19, 2026

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The perfect ad for the need of science education in congress. We would be happy to help! https://t.co/9j8mHckgQw — Jason Shepherd (@JasonSynaptic) June 20, 2026

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Apparently this is not an April Fools joke. This person really doesn't know that trans mice are transgenic and not transgender. https://t.co/t52HQnQvsQ — Dr Susan Oliver (PhD) (@DrSusanOliver1) June 20, 2026

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