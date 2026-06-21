This side-by-side video comparing Donald Trump and Joe Biden tying medals around soldiers’ necks is a much more brutal watch for Dopey Don than Sleepy Joe

News donald trump joe biden

It’s been another cognitively challenging week for that most cognitively challenged of people, Donald Trump.

Earlier in the week, Trump was awarding a Medal of Honour to Major Nicholas Dockery – and he struggled to attach the clasp around the back of the Major’s neck.

Trump struggles to clasp the Medal of Honor to Major Nicholas Dockery — and then ties it? pic.twitter.com/SjGwWXyoyS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

And for good measure, Trump seemed to struggle to even open the box that the medal came in.

Hey c’mon guys, don’t be so hard on the octogenarian. He may not be able to clasp a Medal of Honor around a veteran’s neck, but at least he can open a box… …Jesus Christ, scratch that. pic.twitter.com/Skeal0elKJ — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 19, 2026

Now, a viral video is doing the rounds comparing Trump attaching the medal to a solider to his predecessor Joe Biden doing the same task. And let’s just say, Biden leaves Trump in the dust.

The chasm between competence and incompetence could not be wider. pic.twitter.com/spdFKyaZdX — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 20, 2026

It’s similar to a video we shared last month comparing the speed with which Trump and Barack Obama could get down the stairs disembarking Air Force One.

And people are having a lot of fun with this latest clip – especially as Trump thinks he’s so much sharper than Biden.

1.

Is it the small hands or just the dementia? https://t.co/8OxPd4jtx1 — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) June 20, 2026

2.

Odd how there's no 24/7 media coverage of Trump's clear mental and physical decline. Curious, even. https://t.co/JhOqTKg341 — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ same @ on 💙☁️🦋 (@LilithLovett) June 21, 2026

3.

his presidency seems to be taking forever too. pic.twitter.com/JxOY0puzJL — ᒪ ᘿ ᙭ (@ilovealexis) June 21, 2026

4.

The look of a complete Imbecile hahahahahahah

I love it!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nXYiyXvf8e — Something Else (@JoeOtra) June 20, 2026

5.

Whoever made this video deserves a round of applause 👏 — NothingButTruth1776 (@NBT1776) June 20, 2026

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