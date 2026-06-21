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This side-by-side video comparing Donald Trump and Joe Biden tying medals around soldiers’ necks is a much more brutal watch for Dopey Don than Sleepy Joe

Michael White. Updated June 21st, 2026

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It’s been another cognitively challenging week for that most cognitively challenged of people, Donald Trump.

Earlier in the week, Trump was awarding a Medal of Honour to Major Nicholas Dockery – and he struggled to attach the clasp around the back of the Major’s neck.

And for good measure, Trump seemed to struggle to even open the box that the medal came in.

Now, a viral video is doing the rounds comparing Trump attaching the medal to a solider to his predecessor Joe Biden doing the same task. And let’s just say, Biden leaves Trump in the dust.

It’s similar to a video we shared last month comparing the speed with which Trump and Barack Obama could get down the stairs disembarking Air Force One.

And people are having a lot of fun with this latest clip – especially as Trump thinks he’s so much sharper than Biden.

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