Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins announced she is performing at the July 4th White House party and got booed into next year – 15 zero-star reviews

Politics alexis wilkins america 250 kash patel

The Trump White House 250th celebration honoring America’s anniversary continues to draw headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

First, there was the endless list of performers who turned down the opportunity to perform for the big orange President and his cabinet of sycophants. Huge names like… Young MC, Milli Vanilli, and former Poison front man Brett Michaels.

So when that’s the starting point, there’s nowhere to go but down. And it appears the White House has dug further down than anyone realized possible, because now they’re asking Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, to perform.

Here is the announcement from the “singer” herself.

What a great honor to be a part of the 250th birthday of this great nation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3Nm7oCbYH — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) June 23, 2026

As is totally normal for an announcement like this, Wilkins had to immediately post a follow-up about her appearance.

Let’s just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue. 1. I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don’t get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this… pic.twitter.com/ubinSNZYHD — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) June 23, 2026

Doesn’t sound defensive at all. Nope.

Twitter had some thoughts on the totally deserved recognition for Alexis.

1.

America’s 250th anniversary and the best they could do is Kash Patel’s girlfriend… Smh https://t.co/FnGoXCKki7 — TONY (@TonyMichaelX) June 24, 2026

2.

They are to the bottom of the barrel now! 🤣 Maybe you and Lara Trump can sing a duet. — Evie (@Evie8jelly) June 23, 2026

3.

Baby you weren’t even in the top ten choices originally… I wouldn’t take this as a win… pic.twitter.com/0OfQpAXOPI — Kennel Ruth (@KennelRuth) June 23, 2026

4.

Kash Patel’s country-singer girlfriend will be performing on the National Mall, apparently at the concert that Martina McBride and Milli Vanilli dropped out of. https://t.co/xS6P90q4e6 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 23, 2026

5.

6.

BREAKING: Because Trump can’t get real stars, the FBI Director’s side piece gets a slot!!! Goddess Bless America! https://t.co/BmYcDGJuSd — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) June 23, 2026

7.

I guess Lara Trump was busy? https://t.co/ktzkuFZjcF — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) June 23, 2026

8.

When I heard Vanilla Ice wouldn’t be participating, I had my fingers crossed she’d step in! It’s a July 4 miracle https://t.co/DSdznrDfHj — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) June 23, 2026

9.

Does having the FBI director’s girlfriend getting paid by the taxpayers to perform violate federal ethics laws? 🤔 https://t.co/Gl150qZS7J — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon) June 23, 2026

10.

[to the tune of “Buffalo Soldier”] Kash Patel’s girlfriend https://t.co/Uk9ZmaTiFp — Dan Brooks (@DangerBrooks) June 23, 2026

11.

All the actual musicians who refused to perform for America’s 250th deserve to be on a very public list. https://t.co/HnPzN3Cex6 — Francesco 🇺🇸 (@frandalorian) June 23, 2026

12.

It’s sad really. On what should be a celebration that everyone wants to perform in, no respectful entertainers want to have their name on a marquee that has trump’s name attached to it. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) June 24, 2026

13.

I’ve heard of sleeping your way to the top but I’m not sure what this would be considered. https://t.co/UIfwiZwSPn — NotoriousTroell2.0 (@N0t0ri0usTr0ell) June 24, 2026

14.

Kash Patel’s GF. The most blatantly corrupt administration in history and it’s not even close 🤣🤣 https://t.co/75wsQLIXFj — The Wolf of Washington St (@wolfofwarsh) June 24, 2026

15.

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This reporter simply refused to take Donald Trump’s word for it and you simply love to see it (more of this sort of thing, people!)

Source: Twitter @AlexisWilkins