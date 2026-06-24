Politics alexis wilkins america 250 kash patel

Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins announced she is performing at the July 4th White House party and got booed into next year – 15 zero-star reviews

Saul Hutson. Updated June 24th, 2026

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The Trump White House 250th celebration honoring America’s anniversary continues to draw headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

First, there was the endless list of performers who turned down the opportunity to perform for the big orange President and his cabinet of sycophants. Huge names like… Young MC, Milli Vanilli, and former Poison front man Brett Michaels.

So when that’s the starting point, there’s nowhere to go but down. And it appears the White House has dug further down than anyone realized possible, because now they’re asking Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, to perform.

Here is the announcement from the “singer” herself.

As is totally normal for an announcement like this, Wilkins had to immediately post a follow-up about her appearance.

Doesn’t sound defensive at all. Nope.

Twitter had some thoughts on the totally deserved recognition for Alexis.

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This reporter simply refused to take Donald Trump’s word for it and you simply love to see it (more of this sort of thing, people!)

Source: Twitter @AlexisWilkins