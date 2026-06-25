Politics Andy burnham donald trump

The only thing Donald Trump knows about Andy Burnham is that he was ‘the mayor of a town’, and Greater Manchester is bristling – 18 strong objections

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 25th, 2026

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The Parliamentary Labour Party has the opportunity to do the funniest thing, and not make Andy Burnham their leader. It would certainly wipe the eyes of so many people who think it’s a done deal.

Even in the White House press pool, they’ve been talking as though Andy Burnham’s already pissing off Larry the Cat with his Spotify Smiths playlist during nap time, and one of them asked Donald Trump what he knows about the potential PM.

It turns out that it’s ‘not a lot’.

“I don’t know, I think I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a town.”

It also doesn’t look like they’ll be rolling out the red carpet.

Faces were palmed at both the ‘town’ slur against Greater Manchester – and the idea that the MP for Makerfield is very liberal.

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