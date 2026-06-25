The only thing Donald Trump knows about Andy Burnham is that he was ‘the mayor of a town’, and Greater Manchester is bristling – 18 strong objections

Politics Andy burnham donald trump

The Parliamentary Labour Party has the opportunity to do the funniest thing, and not make Andy Burnham their leader. It would certainly wipe the eyes of so many people who think it’s a done deal.

Even in the White House press pool, they’ve been talking as though Andy Burnham’s already pissing off Larry the Cat with his Spotify Smiths playlist during nap time, and one of them asked Donald Trump what he knows about the potential PM.

It turns out that it’s ‘not a lot’.

Q: The Prime Minister coming in, Andy Burnham. What do you know about him? Trump: The new incoming Prime Minister, I don't know. I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a… town pic.twitter.com/NfTUPMxAtP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 24, 2026

“I don’t know, I think I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a town.”

It also doesn’t look like they’ll be rolling out the red carpet.

Q: Would you want to be the first person on the new UK prime minister's list to visit London? TRUMP: No. He's very liberal pic.twitter.com/FBeNlGEn6R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

Faces were palmed at both the ‘town’ slur against Greater Manchester – and the idea that the MP for Makerfield is very liberal.

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Trump was asked what he knows about @AndyBurnhamGM – the man who is likely to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – and he said "I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a town" … insightful stuff, sir. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 24, 2026

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Trump says all he knows about @AndyBurnhamGM is “he was, I guess, mayor of …a town?” You gonna take that, Manchester?https://t.co/VkMBw0XHKa — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 24, 2026

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I do hope Andy Burnham, demonstrating his social media chops elsewhere tonight, will give Trump as good as he gets.

It’s about time a British PM stood up to this POTUS. Our energy policy – and much else – is nothing whatever to do with him and he should be told as much. https://t.co/2rbRcUgwmy — James Chapman (@jameschappers) June 24, 2026

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Disgraceful slander describing Greater Manchester as a “town” !!!!!! https://t.co/PMrXobpt2v — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) June 24, 2026

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Manchester…How hasn’t he been briefed on this. https://t.co/SUOj2Zx9zp — Jeh (@jehswilliams) June 24, 2026

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Now he insults the great city of Manchester.

When will this all end? — Ripening not ageing (@weareofTheEarth) June 24, 2026

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you’ve got it right in the palm of your hands to do a mark carney, don’t fumble it @AndyBurnhamGM https://t.co/66xngREQcY — Will (@willglloyd) June 24, 2026

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