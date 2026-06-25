Andy Burnham’s ‘fact check’ after Kemi Badenoch said he was ‘a pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt’ signals that love it or hate it, there’s a new comms style in town

Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch

Ahead of Wednesday’s PMQs, political pundits speculated that Kemi Badenoch might show a bit of grace towards the outgoing PM. Lol. What? They haven’t been paying attention. Of course she didn’t.

Here’s how she decided to play it, earning a rebuke from the Speaker.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says she's never seen so much excitement from the Labour benches, adding there's "400 knives stuck in his back, shame on them" "I'm very proud of every one of our Labour MPs", the PM Keir Starmer replies

#PMQs https://t.co/Sk5qj7IpSw pic.twitter.com/foeqg4AxHO — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 24, 2026

Of course, the most likely next PM, Andy Burnham, was dismissed by Ms Badenoch before he’d had a chance to do anything. Here’s how she described him.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch says Labour MPs have abandoned Keir Starmer for a "pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt" Starmer: "Because of my decisions, the country is moving in the right direction" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/x2i7Dp3oSm — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 24, 2026

He took to Twitter with a fact check.

We should have gone to Specsavers, apparently, because we’d have been with Kemi Badenoch on the colour, but that’s a whole other issue. The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar had a fact of her own to share.

The probable next PM’s comms style is gonna be quite different from what we’re used to… https://t.co/kFO5suvlvh — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 24, 2026

She’s not wrong. We neither can nor want to imagine Keir Starmer fluttering his eyelashes for a comeback.

Burnham’s quip didn’t go down well with everyone. It made a lot of people cringe themselves inside out, and just plain riled others. Here’s a sample.

As my Nan used to say: “If he was chocolate, he’d eat himself” https://t.co/p0csLUZTSu — Caro Betts (@BettsCaro) June 24, 2026

It’s black to match your heart. Also, grow up, this is cringe. https://t.co/n8RbQXC2uQ — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@SymsFifi) June 24, 2026

What an absolute plank https://t.co/d2DrIKQyUF — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) June 24, 2026

I’ve changed my mind on Starmer. I’d rather have incompetent than insufferable. https://t.co/j8xlxEHyvF — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) June 24, 2026

What is this about? The standard of parliamentary response from Labour’s next Prime Minister. This is the best they’ve got to run Britain, to say it doesn’t bode well is an understatement. God help us. https://t.co/UR4uNqZQ25 — Simon Danczuk (@SimonDanczuk) June 24, 2026

Others enjoyed the very different approach – if occasionally somewhat reluctantly.

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straight men can be the campest creatures alive when they put their minds to it https://t.co/yUdz3nM4Bi — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) June 24, 2026

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I watched this out of context and with the sound off and feared it would be much worse. https://t.co/LIFFVMRb5C — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 24, 2026

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Can't stand Burnham but this type of social media response, taking the absolute piss out of her is likely to be very effective. She will implode. It is how newsome dealt with Trump. It works. https://t.co/riIqa8e6l1 — simon dale (@simondale11) June 24, 2026

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I personally much prefer this style of comms to the overly curated try-hard nonsense that often came from the Starm-bot and his digital team https://t.co/GoJtq55rBY — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) June 24, 2026

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nvm turns out i am a burnhamite https://t.co/0uvnob6zRj — Charlie Morris (@CharlieM2024) June 24, 2026

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If he calls an election right now, he'll win. https://t.co/Oou1nsZJeA — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) June 24, 2026

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