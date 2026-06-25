This viral clip of Elon Musk ‘doing Elon Musk things’ has a shot at being the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year – 23 epic facepalms

Celebrity cringeworthy elon musk

The Met Gala is the lavish bash thrown by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art at the start of its Costume Institute exhibition each year. It’s a night of excess, fashion, and fundraising, with celebrities from right across the board getting involved in the changing themes.

In 2022, one of those celebrities was Elon Musk, accompanied by his model mother, Maye Musk. For some reason, Musk thought it would be a good idea to do this.

To be fair, he could have been off gutting Usaid or killing chimps with experimental neural hardware, so there’s that.

The clip recently resurfaced – at high speed, for some reason, when it was shared by Musk-licking account Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

Maye Musk had this to add.

Elon didn’t want to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. I convinced him to walk with me. Then he stole the show. It was so much fun. 🥰🥰🤣🤣 https://t.co/0ZI9UlJDIU — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 23, 2026

Sure, Jan. Having uncringed just enough to type, the internet weighed in. It wasn’t flattering.

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What in the serious fuck https://t.co/6IDqkZQ758 — John Ales AF™️ (@IAmJohnAles) June 24, 2026

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Maye Musk. Her face beaming with a delight and pride rarely seen outside of a Jane Goodall documentary. https://t.co/V33gHnP3ud — Greta (@GretaGrace20) June 23, 2026

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Utterly impossible to develop a good sense of humor when you can’t even get honest feedback from your own mother https://t.co/rvzoVPDrsX — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) June 24, 2026

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catching so much secondhand embarrassment from this that I need to take a shower https://t.co/ujIEQmAmaX — Gracie MacNcheese (@AtwinGracie2002) June 24, 2026

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It’s genuinely impressive just how unfunny he is, amazingly annoying man https://t.co/ouE9J53fth — Carljob 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 (@bornposting) June 24, 2026

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first ever trillionaire and he would give it all up if people thought he was cool and funny https://t.co/Q0uWtl9HOw — hottiepants (@punishedpants) June 24, 2026

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a trillion dollars and zero aura https://t.co/bvTkwV7eqa — CDTVthaGoose (@CDTVProductions) June 24, 2026

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He’s constantly trying to recreate that image of himself on Rogan that went viral while he was still liked but can’t understand why it isn’t working https://t.co/qaT40u6lMP — rosey🌹 (@thechosenberg) June 24, 2026

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one of the most pathetic ticks Elon has, and once you see it you can't not notice it, is how his eyes frantically pan the room for validation right after he tries to do something he thinks is funny https://t.co/soc8nvd8p9 — OSCAR (@now_thats_oscar) June 24, 2026

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