Celebrity cringeworthy elon musk

This viral clip of Elon Musk ‘doing Elon Musk things’ has a shot at being the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year – 23 epic facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 25th, 2026

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The Met Gala is the lavish bash thrown by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art at the start of its Costume Institute exhibition each year. It’s a night of excess, fashion, and fundraising, with celebrities from right across the board getting involved in the changing themes.

In 2022, one of those celebrities was Elon Musk, accompanied by his model mother, Maye Musk. For some reason, Musk thought it would be a good idea to do this.

To be fair, he could have been off gutting Usaid or killing chimps with experimental neural hardware, so there’s that.

The clip recently resurfaced – at high speed, for some reason, when it was shared by Musk-licking account Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

Maye Musk had this to add.

Sure, Jan. Having uncringed just enough to type, the internet weighed in. It wasn’t flattering.

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