You don’t have to like Piers Morgan to appreciate his brief, blunt breakdown of Brexit, ten years after the referendum

Pics brexit Piers Morgan

Ten years ago, the result of the Brexit referendum showed that almost 52 per cent of the people who had taken the time to vote had opted to split from the enormous market on our doorstep in pursuit of the sunlit uplands.

Alistair Campbell after the 2016 Brexit referendum, "Just shocked that we've made such a catastrophically stupid decision. And the world is looking on thinking: didn't you used to be a serious country?" "I also think there's a lot of buyers remorse" "On my way here.. A woman… pic.twitter.com/8cZqvaYgTS — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 24, 2026

Not everyone who voted to leave the EU was a racist, but all the racists voted to leave the EU. Hey – at least it helped the economy. Oh!

Brexit cost 6% of UK economy, Bank of England company data suggests https://t.co/lAazQrbGqw — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 19, 2026

Ten years on, what a load of Bollocks to Brexit! pic.twitter.com/AjlNNt4BL7 — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) June 23, 2026

On the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum, let us check in on how it's going… pic.twitter.com/2r6SFcCAra — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 23, 2026

It’s the 10th anniversary of Brexit. Let’s have a look at how that’s going: 1974-2016: 7 prime ministers

2016-2026: 7 prime ministers I said it then. I’ll say it again.

It’s a shitshow. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 23, 2026

Some people are still banging the drum for Brexit, and crowing about their part in the destabilisation of the country.

Ten years ago tonight I sat in a BBC green room being told what a national catastrophe it was that we’d voted for Brexit. I was the cat that got the cream. Around me in a BBC green room Alastair Campbell and the late Alex Salmond were carrying on as if we’d just voted to nuke… — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes) June 23, 2026

Liars, cheats, and charlatans.. Brexit broke the UK. Now £150bn a year worse off than before the vote. The UK government struggles to find £100bn of cuts now because of that vote. pic.twitter.com/rCPBHlRvov — @Reddsab😋 (@Reddsab) June 24, 2026

Former Labour MP Kate Hoey, who threw her hat in with the Leave camp, turned up for the saddest reunion in history.

The man most closely associated with the campaign to leave the EU, Nigel Farage, let the cognitive dissonance run wild.

10 years ago, we all dared to dream that the dawn was breaking on an independent United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/QrEbWFNuS0 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 23, 2026

Better than having to answer questions about what looks very much like a £5 million crypto-bung, we suppose.

The celebratory mood was far from universal.

1.

This nasty little traitor is the only person I’ve heard to prosper directly from Brexit. We all suffer while he trousers £5 million. pic.twitter.com/GJFNw7rH8D — DaddyNeedsCoffee 🇺🇦 🚴‍♂️ 🎨 🇪🇺 (@DaddyCoffee73) June 23, 2026

2.

10 years ago you fought a campaign based on lies, division, with questions of foreign influence and possible financial irregularity.

A decade on still playing the same game with the same issues apparent — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 23, 2026

3.

10 years since Brexit and Farage

is really out here bragging that

"we all dared to dream". The dream: -6% hit to the economy

-Shattered trade deals

-Higher business costs

-Lost EU mobility

-The £350m/week NHS lie We pay the price as usual while

you made millions untaxed. https://t.co/ivqvIoKBsD — G.T (@gingerrtom) June 23, 2026

4.

Farage has made millions from Brexit, as the rest of us got poorer. https://t.co/ognTjf8GAI — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) June 23, 2026

5.

And the £ never recovered to the level it was before… …pushing up costs of all the food and basics we import. https://t.co/fEYdfeTp0p — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 23, 2026

Piers Morgan kept his response short and to the point.

And it’s been a total disaster.

Thanks. 👍 https://t.co/yFBetix47M — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2026

You don’t have to be a fan to appreciate his clapback. That was clear from the responses.

6.

Quite right. Absolutely destroyed the UK and it seems beyond repair. Beyond Brexit.. Covid, global conflict and genocide, so much economic uncertainty – a recipe for disaster. Will take decades to recover – if at all. 😔 — FK (@fkhanage) June 23, 2026

7.

8.

Not wrong – for a change https://t.co/nbfzbZmo0O — Jay (@jessicamayclark) June 23, 2026

9.

Not often do I agree with Piers https://t.co/PzbsI6QsR1 — M (@mykes88) June 24, 2026

Richard Sefton added this –

Amen. Wow Piers carry on like this and I could start to like you https://t.co/6aX3Ad6o0w — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) June 23, 2026

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James O’Brien on Nigel Farage’s claim that he’s the most attacked MP totally and utterly nailed it

Image Screengrab, Nigel Farage