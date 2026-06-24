Pics brexit Piers Morgan

You don’t have to like Piers Morgan to appreciate his brief, blunt breakdown of Brexit, ten years after the referendum

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Ten years ago, the result of the Brexit referendum showed that almost 52 per cent of the people who had taken the time to vote had opted to split from the enormous market on our doorstep in pursuit of the sunlit uplands.

Not everyone who voted to leave the EU was a racist, but all the racists voted to leave the EU. Hey – at least it helped the economy. Oh!

Some people are still banging the drum for Brexit, and crowing about their part in the destabilisation of the country.

Former Labour MP Kate Hoey, who threw her hat in with the Leave camp, turned up for the saddest reunion in history.

The man most closely associated with the campaign to leave the EU, Nigel Farage, let the cognitive dissonance run wild.

Better than having to answer questions about what looks very much like a £5 million crypto-bung, we suppose.

The celebratory mood was far from universal.

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Piers Morgan kept his response short and to the point.

You don’t have to be a fan to appreciate his clapback. That was clear from the responses.

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Richard Sefton added this –

David Tennant saying Steady On

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