Ed Davey gave Kemi Badenoch a Paddington-style ‘hard stare’ that was nothing short of epic and people loved him for it

Politics ed davey Kemi Badenoch PMQs

To PMQs now, the first one since Keir Starmer announced he would be leaving as leader of the Labour Party and prime minister.

It’s traditional at times like this for rival politicians to put their differences aside and show a little bit of empathy, humanity, all that kind of thing.

So it may not come as a great surprise that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch decided to do none of those things, levelling insult after insult at Starmer’s cabinet and his successor, Andy Burnham, and in this instance education secretary, Bridget Phillipson.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch calls Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson a “spiteful class warrior” full of “incompetence” Starmer: “She grew up in poverty. I know her story is an incredible story of social mobility and success. I am so proud she is sitting there” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/t4GB1X9Pob — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 24, 2026

So much so that she was called up on it by the Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle.

Kemi Badenoch, “Does the Prime Minister feel betrayed by the people he got into parliament?” Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle criticises Kemi Badenoch, “Can I just say, think about the language we use, because when we leave this chamber don’t be surprised if constituents… pic.twitter.com/zRfjspak4b — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 24, 2026

And we mention it because while Starmer played a largely straight bat to the leader of the opposition’s barbs, it didn’t go unnoticed by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, whose epic hard stare was straight out of the Paddington playbook.

@EdwardJDavey takes a shot at Kemi Badenoch followed by a cold stare at #pmqs pic.twitter.com/wgoUQTZsqi — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 24, 2026

Stared at her for so long we thought our watch had stopped (no word yet on whether he later had a marmalade sandwich for lunch).

And here’s precisely what these people made of that.

Ed Davey made a great point and his look at Devil Kemi Badenoch was even better!#PMQs #PoliticsLive — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) June 24, 2026

I’ve often thought that @EdwardJDavey modelled himself on Paddington bear. Here he is giving one of his “hard stares” that Paddington learned from Aunt Lucy… pic.twitter.com/jXtKcvUFnU — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 24, 2026

If looks could kill! Ed Davey acknowledges how difficult it was for the PM on Monday, before staring directly at Kemi Badenoch to remind her in particular that “We are all human – and that’s something everyone should remember.”

ED Davey went up a notch or two in my estimations… pic.twitter.com/Y4V4TZTciI — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 24, 2026

Grown up and Class compared to Kemi #PMQs — Tweeter🐥💙🦋#NHS Hates #Injustice #FBPE🇪🇺🇬🇧💫 (@sweeterEm) June 24, 2026

Total respect to Ed for this Badenoch was vile https://t.co/3y7biwOSkx — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 24, 2026

BRUTAL fucking shade at the Tory front bench there https://t.co/mPW5dJzmib — Simon 🇬🇧🌹 (@AndyBurnhamFC) June 24, 2026

We’re with this person.

Kemi Badenoch’s personal attack on Bridget Phillipson was low, classless & disgusting, way beyond the pale. Starmer rightly clapped back with her incredible social mobility story. This toxic gutter politics is pathetic. #PMQs

pic.twitter.com/FO1YRlHgIg — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 24, 2026

Source @mikoh123