Politics donald trump fail sir

Donald Trump’s latest rambling ‘sir’ story turned into yet another bizarre muscles story, and the internet flexed on him – 15 fit takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated June 24th, 2026

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It’s a well known fact that as soon as Donald Trump starts using the term, “Sir,” in his story, it’s completely made-up.

Can we prove it in court? Maybe not. But listen to the deranged orange man long enough, and it’s pretty clear he’s not talking about real people or real events.

Case in point: Trump’s latest tale about his interaction with a cop in New York City.

Set up your bullshit detector and try to listen to this tale without the machine exploding.

True? Probably not. Believable? Not at all. Weird and bizarrely infatuated with muscles? Absolutely.

Twitter had a field day with Trump’s latest stumble down memory lane.

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