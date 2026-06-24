Donald Trump’s latest rambling ‘sir’ story turned into yet another bizarre muscles story, and the internet flexed on him – 15 fit takedowns

Politics donald trump fail sir

It’s a well known fact that as soon as Donald Trump starts using the term, “Sir,” in his story, it’s completely made-up.

Can we prove it in court? Maybe not. But listen to the deranged orange man long enough, and it’s pretty clear he’s not talking about real people or real events.

Case in point: Trump’s latest tale about his interaction with a cop in New York City.

Set up your bullshit detector and try to listen to this tale without the machine exploding.

Trump: “I met a great police officer. New York’s finest. And he said, ‘Sir, I want to thank you. My wife didn’t think much of me. We were having marital difficulty. She thought I was nothing.’ I looked at him. The muscles were all over the place. He didn’t suffer from that.” pic.twitter.com/7f0m2Zlvhs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2026

True? Probably not. Believable? Not at all. Weird and bizarrely infatuated with muscles? Absolutely.

Twitter had a field day with Trump’s latest stumble down memory lane.

1.

Another delusional made up “sir” story! https://t.co/aj72vXknXI — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 23, 2026

2.

A dude wearing makeup, raving about other dudes muscles. Sounds pretty conservative and alpha to be honest. — Andrew Paulo (@NESports8186) June 23, 2026

3.

Does Trump have some sort of gay form of dementia? Gaymentia? Ballzheimer’s? Like what’re we doing here . — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) June 23, 2026

4.

Does Trump have some sort of gay form of dementia? Gaymentia? Ballzheimer’s? Like what’re we doing here . — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) June 23, 2026

5.

Whenever his story involves someone calling him “Sir,” you know it is not true. — BShap (@barryshap) June 23, 2026

6.

Oh, it started with Sir. That means the story is total bullshit. — Dr. Dave Bowman 🇺🇸 (@DavidRuttenburg) June 23, 2026

7.

Raise your hand if you think trump should just come out of the closet? ✋🏽🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/BJXxblLGM3 — 💙🇵🇷Deanna🇺🇦💙 (@DemDeanna) June 23, 2026

8.