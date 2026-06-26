Politics far right

A far-right account posted a dewy-eyed image of how they’d like the UK to look ‘again’, and got dragged into the 20th century – 22 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 26th, 2026

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If there’s one thing the Far Right enjoys, it’s lying about immigrants to make them a target for violent rioters. But they also really love a wallow in not-stalgia, which is that faux-patriotic yearning for a Britain that never, or rarely, existed other than in twee novels, Heartbeat, and the Facebook groups your racist Uncle Nobhead likes to join.

A recent example was shared by a far-right tweeter called Sir James Britain, who indulged in a bit of Cotswolds envy with this –

I would give absolutely everything for the UK to look like this once again. Image - a street in a Cotswold-like village, showing only white inhabitants, some queuing to buy fruit at a greengrocers, while two old Morris Minors are parked up, and a helmeted police sergeant stands next to a duck pond next to a young boy, looking towards a stone church with a tower.

There was more.

We will restore the Shire. It is inevitable. With 4 more scenes of imagined 'perfect' rural life - cricket, gardening, policeman on a bike etc

There are plenty of streets that look more or less like that in the English countryside, so it can’t be the buildings they hanker after. We can’t quwhite put our finger on it.

Let’s take a look at how it went down with people who don’t report chemtrails to the police.

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