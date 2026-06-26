A far-right account posted a dewy-eyed image of how they’d like the UK to look ‘again’, and got dragged into the 20th century – 22 resounding facepalms

Politics far right

If there’s one thing the Far Right enjoys, it’s lying about immigrants to make them a target for violent rioters. But they also really love a wallow in not-stalgia, which is that faux-patriotic yearning for a Britain that never, or rarely, existed other than in twee novels, Heartbeat, and the Facebook groups your racist Uncle Nobhead likes to join.

A recent example was shared by a far-right tweeter called Sir James Britain, who indulged in a bit of Cotswolds envy with this –

There was more.

There are plenty of streets that look more or less like that in the English countryside, so it can’t be the buildings they hanker after. We can’t quwhite put our finger on it.

Let’s take a look at how it went down with people who don’t report chemtrails to the police.

1.

A kid with no parents about to be arrested and a lorry ready to crash into two inconsiderately parked cars whilst a poor old pensioner has to work in fruit shop in the searing heat? pic.twitter.com/FDXibyUkAH — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) June 25, 2026

2.

ok I was just in England and it looked exactly like this except newer cars and not everyone was white, so I'm not sure what the problem is unless it's racism or a deep passionate love of Morris Minors https://t.co/w9ZnBnORby — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) June 25, 2026

3.

"I champion corporate monopolies & untrammeled capitalism, then I mourn the loss of the local community they paved over."

Fucking morons. pic.twitter.com/NNP66nmz4W — Oliver (@OWS1892) June 23, 2026

4.

Yeah because I distinctly recall the time when Britain looked exactly like the front cover of an Enid Blyton book https://t.co/wxi6yInYlu — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 22, 2026

5.

"fascism is nostalgia for a past that never existed" https://t.co/8Jt3pxzUes — Slonk (@Pies_of_Lee) June 24, 2026

6.

places still look like this. do you actually ever go outside? — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) June 22, 2026

7.

All of the places that look like this vote LibDem by the way https://t.co/Bx1DpRfdEx — Teo🗽 (@teomanonline_) June 25, 2026

8.

They'll do absolutely anything, except tax the rich and re-nationalise https://t.co/9fdxku6R9e — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) June 24, 2026

9.

England when half the kids didn't survive past year 4 looooool. Just grow up, man. https://t.co/kyVjzfo57I — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) June 24, 2026

10.

You know this account isn't actually English. As someone who has driven all over the UK – you can drive about 30 mins outside of London to a place that looks just like this – and also filled with old white people https://t.co/BnfsQugfED — The Kavernacle (@TheKavernacle) June 24, 2026

11.