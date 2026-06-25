A GB News commentator trolled a new MP’s choice of skirt and got gloriously cut down to size

Politics GB News House of Commons

Like us you may not be overly aware of Jess Caine, a ‘local government diva’ and occasional commentator on GB News by all accounts.

We mention her after she took issue with the wardrobe choice of new SNP MP, Lara Bird, after she was sworn into the House of Commons.

Here is Bird in the chamber this week.

The SNP’s newest MP Lara Bird has been sworn in to the House of Commons Ahead of formally taking her seat, Bird pledged she would ‘stand up for families in the face of Westminster chaos’ pic.twitter.com/7X9mzestsZ — The National (@ScotNational) June 22, 2026

And this is what Caine had to say about her.

That dress is far too short for the House of Commons. It’s not a bottomless brunch with the girlies. It’s Parliament. Have some respect for the place you’re paid 96k a year to sit in. https://t.co/1loIUOtxLD — Jess Caine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jessalinecaine) June 23, 2026

And there was no end of replies, of which these ones surely said it best.

1.

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Are you telling another woman what to wear?

Also shaming her publicly? Now thats a bit of bullying behaviour there — Bryomew (@Byromew) June 23, 2026

4.

Calm down grandma — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 23, 2026

5.

That dress you’re wearing is far to low for X..?

Let’s protect sisters not slate them https://t.co/s0vS8oicqV — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) June 23, 2026

6.

the length of her skirt. that’s the best you can come up with. It doesn’t matter a jot what she wears and you know that, but you revert to mean girl playground crap. do better. — Scottishvalkyrie *Gillymacextremist 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ScotsValkyrie) June 23, 2026

7.

Oh please. It’s 2026 We should be beyond what people wear; dress length It’s who they are and what they contribute to parliament & represent their community Rather have an MP in tatty rags if they represent constituents, than a twat in a posh suit, living abroad to save tax! — Bob Fleming (@BobFlemming19) June 23, 2026

8.

How she is dressed is none of your business. Good for her dressing as she sees fit. The days of dressing to suit others are long gone. We please ourselves. — Anniesk🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AnnSkelly3) June 23, 2026

9.

Fuck sake, when did you become the Mary Whitehouse of the 21st Century? Bet your parties are a fuckin hoot — Gaz .. Shadow Minister for NEDS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@bollox_big7275) June 23, 2026

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