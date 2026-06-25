Politics GB News House of Commons

A GB News commentator trolled a new MP’s choice of skirt and got gloriously cut down to size

Poke Reporter. Updated June 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Like us you may not be overly aware of Jess Caine, a ‘local government diva’ and occasional commentator on GB News by all accounts.

We mention her after she took issue with the wardrobe choice of new SNP MP, Lara Bird, after she was sworn into the House of Commons.

Here is Bird in the chamber this week.

And this is what Caine had to say about her.

And there was no end of replies, of which these ones surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Ed Davey gave Kemi Badenoch a Paddington-style ‘hard stare’ that was nothing short of epic and people loved him for it