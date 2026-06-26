Nigel Farage has been reported to the Financial Conduct Authority over his £5 million crypto gift, and the tiny violins are out in force – 18 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

Politics nigel farage

It’s been a rough time for Nigel Farage recently, due to all the scrutiny and whatnot that he’d been avoiding so beautifully until Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

Things may be about to get worse for him. The Labour Chairperson, MP Anna Turley, has contacted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over whether he used his influence to gain an advantage for the crypto billionaire who gave him the £5 million he has been so reluctant to discuss.

Nigel Farage has been referred to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over claims his cryptocurrency advocacy has benefited his billionaire backer, Christopher Harbone. Read more: https://t.co/8N53ZbQnZm pic.twitter.com/M8tYMtkAJr — The Independent (@Independent) June 25, 2026

While the FCA currently doesn’t have the right to investigate crypto payments, as such, it is able to delve into whether payments of any kind to politicians have resulted in unfair advantage.

UK’s finance watchdog: We can’t look into Farage crypto claim yethttps://t.co/dGIDwHIBVp — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) June 25, 2026

Here’s Anna Turley’s letter.

Why did @Nigel_Farage try to block plans that might leave his billionaire crypto mate out of pocket after he handed him £5 million? Labour Chair @annaturley has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate 👇 pic.twitter.com/hOhVTd8mzl — Labour Press (@labourpress) June 24, 2026

In case that’s difficult to read, this part explains her concerns.

‘As the Guardian reports, in an interview at Zebu Live in October 2025, Mr Farage discussed a meeting he and Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice MP held with Mr Bailey at the Bank. “I asked him straight: ‘Are you still progressing your plans for a British central bank digital currency?’ And the answer was: ‘Yes.” Earlier in the discussion, Farage had said he regarded the Bank’s plans for a digital pound with “total and utter horror”. Mr Harborne is a significant shareholder in the cryptocurrency, Tether. If the Bank did scrap its development of a CBDC this would directly benefit Nigel Farage’s £5million financial backer, because a Bank of England-run digital asset would likely reduce demand for coins such as Tether.’

The internet became a symphony for tiny violins – with kazoo and swanee whistle.

1.

It’s absurd to suggest there could be some sort of link between me receiving £5 million from a crypto billionaire and then using my public role to benefit crypto billionaires by promoting crypto currencies! Will this victimisation never end? pic.twitter.com/3CvbcrLtmS — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 25, 2026

2.

No getting away from this Nigel @Nigel_Farage, everyone cares about your £5million bung, why you got it, and what you are doing with it. It isn’t coincidence that you are lobbying the Bank of England is it? Busted lad, busted Farage must resign now https://t.co/gXDWN3VKiP — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) June 25, 2026

3.

Who would have guessed https://t.co/2arzJPsDR9 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 25, 2026

4.

He will never be the PM. https://t.co/vCWqltGBFs — Brendan May (@bmay) June 25, 2026

5.

Breaking:Nigel Farage to host revamped version of The Price is Right in which contestants have to guess how much a crypto billionaire would have to give him to ensure crypto billionaires pay less tax. pic.twitter.com/McOYKctlx5 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 24, 2026

6.

I can see Nigel Farage with a shock resignation announcement in the very near future. He will attempt to dress is up as 'job done' in relation to getting Starmer out, but it'll all be about the £5 million bung and the very serious consequences he knows he is facing. — Sam (@SamCKx) June 25, 2026

7.

It gets even better. So not just Parliamentary Standards. He’s fucked. — Nigel Batch’s Tache ⚫️⚪️❤️⚪️⚫️🌶🐟🏴‍☠️ (@trevhewsongy) June 25, 2026

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