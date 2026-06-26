Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage has been reported to the Financial Conduct Authority over his £5 million crypto gift, and the tiny violins are out in force – 18 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 26th, 2026

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It’s been a rough time for Nigel Farage recently, due to all the scrutiny and whatnot that he’d been avoiding so beautifully until Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

someone playing a tiny violin

Things may be about to get worse for him. The Labour Chairperson, MP Anna Turley, has contacted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over whether he used his influence to gain an advantage for the crypto billionaire who gave him the £5 million he has been so reluctant to discuss.

While the FCA currently doesn’t have the right to investigate crypto payments, as such, it is able to delve into whether payments of any kind to politicians have resulted in unfair advantage.

Here’s Anna Turley’s letter.

In case that’s difficult to read, this part explains her concerns.

As the Guardian reports, in an interview at Zebu Live in October 2025, Mr Farage discussed a meeting he and Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice MP held with Mr Bailey at the Bank. “I asked him straight: ‘Are you still progressing your plans for a British central bank digital currency?’ And the answer was: ‘Yes.” Earlier in the discussion, Farage had said he regarded the Bank’s plans for a digital pound with “total and utter horror”.

Mr Harborne is a significant shareholder in the cryptocurrency, Tether. If the Bank did scrap its development of a CBDC this would directly benefit Nigel Farage’s £5million financial backer, because a Bank of England-run digital asset would likely reduce demand for coins such as Tether.’

The internet became a symphony for tiny violins – with kazoo and swanee whistle.

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