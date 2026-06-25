What’s a luxury you’ve tried and now you can never go without? – 17 high-end treats that have become must-haves

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We all have to treat ourselves to snifters of the high life every now and then. But sometimes those glimpses into how the other half live become day-to-day staples.

It could be a certain food, or it could be a service that’s too handy to live without. Either way, it looks like lots of people have been lured in by luxury. And we know this because sickkick844 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is a life luxury that you tasted once and now can absolutely never go back to the cheap version of?’

Silver spoons at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Good shoes. Your feet notice the difference every day’

-clearingyourdih

2.

‘Professional movers’

-Artistic-Ad-3211

3.

‘Good butter, good olive oil, good cheese, good bread, good wine, fresh produce.’

-PapaJuja

4.

‘Having a garage to park my car in’

-Fantastic_List3029

5.

‘Seems like a big huge expensive thing, because it is, but it’s been a luxury to live within walking distance to a beach and major body of water. Curse at times: there are storms that impact us here. ‘But being able to have that first coffee of the day on the beach, or watch a sunset without hills, trees, buildings, whatever blocking it.’

-061826heart

6.

‘Good bra.’

-amyleeizmee

7.

‘Real maple syrup! I grew up with Aunt Jemima’s on pancakes. I thought that was maple syrup. Little did I know it’s nothing like the real version.’

-kitcatkid

8.

‘My own garden-grown tomatoes.’

-NaturalistDave

9.