Sport world cup

The perfect comedy timing of the advert behind Mbappé will surely never be beaten on a football pitch

Poke Reporter. Updated June 26th, 2026

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There’s been a lot of love for French footballer Kylian Mbappé at the World Cup, and there will be even more if he helps France beat Norway on Friday night.

We mention him because of this particular moment which has just gone wildly viral, which isn’t actually from a World Cup match but that matters not a jot, we tell you.

A perfectly timed advert on a perimeter board behind Mbappé which will surely never be bettered.

C’est magnifique!

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Source @Daniel_Rmano