The perfect comedy timing of the advert behind Mbappé will surely never be beaten on a football pitch

Sport world cup

There’s been a lot of love for French footballer Kylian Mbappé at the World Cup, and there will be even more if he helps France beat Norway on Friday night.

We mention him because of this particular moment which has just gone wildly viral, which isn’t actually from a World Cup match but that matters not a jot, we tell you.

A perfectly timed advert on a perimeter board behind Mbappé which will surely never be bettered.

The timing of this advert kills me everytime 😭 pic.twitter.com/ectkC7dvDD — TC (@totalcristiano) June 25, 2026

C’est magnifique!

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Mbappe unintentionally one of the funniest characters ever https://t.co/ZxQAjJ4lVS — Rk (@RkFutbol) June 25, 2026

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Even Mbappe can’t believe what he’s seeing atm

😂😂😂, he almost attacked the advertisement cause it feels like he was making fun of him — Yungbig (@Bigglumpy) June 25, 2026

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It’s the look back afterwards as if the guy on the advert said something to him 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/VPuHocbBZt — Muwenguwey (@muwenguweyoryry) June 25, 2026

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Funniest player in football by far — Alexandra Pembroke (@AlexPemOfficial) June 25, 2026

Source @Daniel_Rmano