Politics brexit Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan’s devastating dissection of Brexit 10 years on even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan standing up to applaud

John Plunkett. Updated June 29th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC1’s Sunday morning politics show, where Piers Morgan has already gone viral with his fabulous takedown of the (rotten) state of Nigel Farage right now.

But that wasn’t the only moment Morgan knocked it out of the park – we know, we know – because he also had a few words to say about Brexit. And his devastating dissection 10 years on even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan – so most of us, then – cheering him on.

And these people surely said it best.

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Piers Morgan’s brutal assessment of why Nigel Farage’s political ambitions are ‘dead in the water’ had the internet reluctantly cheering

Source @Haggis_UK