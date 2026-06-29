Piers Morgan’s devastating dissection of Brexit 10 years on even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan standing up to applaud

Politics brexit Piers Morgan

To the studios of BBC1’s Sunday morning politics show, where Piers Morgan has already gone viral with his fabulous takedown of the (rotten) state of Nigel Farage right now.

But that wasn’t the only moment Morgan knocked it out of the park – we know, we know – because he also had a few words to say about Brexit. And his devastating dissection 10 years on even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan – so most of us, then – cheering him on.

Piers Morgan: “Brexit has pretty much been an unmitigated disaster… & I think this country would vote in a landslide to go back into the European Union.”#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/TO5fLbvNPn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 28, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Hmmm, I keep agreeing with @piersmorgan maybe I need a glass of wine ! — Sheila Duncan (@i_pinkwolfie) June 28, 2026

2.

There is rarely a time I agree with Morgan, but he is spot on here! 👊 — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) June 28, 2026

3.

👏 @piersmorgan on fine form, calls it straight: “Brexit has been a pretty well unmitigated disaster.” It triggered the political chaos that’s given us seven Prime Ministers in ten years He pins primary responsibility on Nigel Farage, the “snake oil salesman” who sold… pic.twitter.com/9ECl5KgZVT — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 28, 2026

4.

I find myself agreeing Piers Morgan… 😮 https://t.co/CmEXPQT69K — Felix (@hfc_felix) June 28, 2026

5.

He’s right. I’m no fan of PM but he’s spot on with this. It’s my lasting regret that Starmer chose a more circuitous route to this arguably vital reunion. — Nerine Halton (@NerineHalton) June 28, 2026

6.

God help me I agree withPiers Morgan. https://t.co/nUyRP7Z1iC — Andy White (@andywhite1143) June 28, 2026

7.

I can’t believe I am actually agreeing with something Piers Morgan said. A first time for everything I suppose! — Slade (@Slade2242388217) June 28, 2026

8.

Jeez, never thought I’d agree with Piers Morgan but 100% I do https://t.co/rr6i8STkOW — Scott (@eibles) June 28, 2026

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Piers Morgan’s brutal assessment of why Nigel Farage’s political ambitions are ‘dead in the water’ had the internet reluctantly cheering

Source @Haggis_UK