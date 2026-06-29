Weird World stop the boats

The sheer patience of the PC having to deal with this small boats protestor who used an 1848 law to accuse the government of treason deserves a very special award

Poke Reporter. Updated June 29th, 2026

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Not entirely sure of the context here but this man doesn’t seem very happy about people attempting to come to the UK in small boats.

So much so that he’s come up with a historical legal ‘challenge’ accusing the government of treason of some sort because, well, best have a listen for yourself.

And the staggering patience of the police officer taking all this down deserves some sort of very special award.

Can you read it back to me, an absolute killer of a last line there.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @donmcgowan