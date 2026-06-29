The sheer patience of the PC having to deal with this small boats protestor who used an 1848 law to accuse the government of treason deserves a very special award

Weird World stop the boats

Not entirely sure of the context here but this man doesn’t seem very happy about people attempting to come to the UK in small boats.

So much so that he’s come up with a historical legal ‘challenge’ accusing the government of treason of some sort because, well, best have a listen for yourself.

And the staggering patience of the police officer taking all this down deserves some sort of very special award.

A man marches into a police station to report the government, and anyone who’s ever stood within ten feet of them for treason because of the small boats.

He is quoting bits of Section 3 of the Treason Felony Act 1848 on his phone, which he has heroically skim‑read. Unfortunately… pic.twitter.com/MesJ7dEtNj — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 28, 2026

Can you read it back to me, an absolute killer of a last line there.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I’ve missed these idiots. The rise and fall of the Magna Carta crowd provided a great deal of much-needed levity during Covid. Lovely to see them try again with some ludicrous, ancient law fare. https://t.co/FDbGlmgPeG — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 28, 2026

2.

Another Graduate of Facebook Law School.👨‍🎓📜 — Wokery Katona (@WokeryKatona) June 28, 2026

3.

4.

The aura of righteousness & self importance is absolutely cringe worthy. Alternatively, can’t he be done for wasting police time? 🤦 — janetisabella (@JanetIsabella_) June 28, 2026

5.

The next generation “Freemen of the land” eejits.

Give me strength… https://t.co/xBVMrrJVcP — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) June 28, 2026

6.

The aura of righteousness & self importance is absolutely cringe worthy. Alternatively, can’t he be done for wasting police time? 🤦 — janetisabella (@JanetIsabella_) June 28, 2026

7.

The next generation “Freemen of the land” eejits.

Give me strength… https://t.co/xBVMrrJVcP — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) June 28, 2026

8.

What a fucking weapon, imagine being that pc and trying to stifle laughter. — Dickhead finder general (@Ohreall95577705) June 28, 2026

9.

The next generation “Freemen of the land” eejits.

Give me strength… https://t.co/xBVMrrJVcP — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) June 28, 2026

Source @donmcgowan