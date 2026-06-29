Politics nigel farage Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan’s brutal assessment of why Nigel Farage’s political ambitions are ‘dead in the water’ had the internet reluctantly cheering

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

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Every now and then, Piers Morgan does the meme. You know the one –

Breaking: The worst person you know just made a great point. With an image of a man looking slightly miffed

Well, it’s that time again.

On Sunday, he spoke to Victoria Derbyshire, who was standing in for Laura Kuenssberg, and he explained why he thinks Andy Burnham – or whoever takes over from Kier Starmer – should hold a snap election.

“I think this £5 million bung he took from this crypto tycoon in Thailand -“

“He described it as a personal gift.”

“I’ve described it as a bung. And he took this money. He still can’t get his story straight about why.

Originally it was for personal security, then it was a reward for Brexit. Now he says it’s just a gift, and he can spend it on Ferraris, like all men of the people would say.”

“You can see how rattled he is by the questions he’s getting. They’re not going to go away. I think he will be found guilty by the Parliament investigation.”

His comments caused an outbreak of cognitive dissonance online, as people found themselves reluctantly on the same side of an argument as Piers Morgan.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

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Sadly, Piers Morgan may be underestimating just how much Farage fanatics will swallow.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage has been reported to the Financial Conduct Authority over his £5 million crypto gift, and the tiny violins are out in force – 18 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

Source Farrukh Image Imgflip, Screengrab, Screengrab, Screengrab