Piers Morgan’s brutal assessment of why Nigel Farage’s political ambitions are ‘dead in the water’ had the internet reluctantly cheering

Politics nigel farage Piers Morgan

Every now and then, Piers Morgan does the meme. You know the one –

Well, it’s that time again.

On Sunday, he spoke to Victoria Derbyshire, who was standing in for Laura Kuenssberg, and he explained why he thinks Andy Burnham – or whoever takes over from Kier Starmer – should hold a snap election.

Piers Morgan, "We have become a political basket case since 2016, seven prime ministers in a decade" "I think Nigel Farage is dead in the water. This £5m bung he took from this crypto tycoon in Thailand" "He still can't get his story straight about why he took this money"… pic.twitter.com/8R7MjEnHCz — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 28, 2026

“I think this £5 million bung he took from this crypto tycoon in Thailand -“ “He described it as a personal gift.” “I’ve described it as a bung. And he took this money. He still can’t get his story straight about why. Originally it was for personal security, then it was a reward for Brexit. Now he says it’s just a gift, and he can spend it on Ferraris, like all men of the people would say.” “You can see how rattled he is by the questions he’s getting. They’re not going to go away. I think he will be found guilty by the Parliament investigation.”

His comments caused an outbreak of cognitive dissonance online, as people found themselves reluctantly on the same side of an argument as Piers Morgan.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

1.

Not often I agree with Piers but he is spot on here https://t.co/5ogbf94iXM — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 28, 2026

2.

Piers morgan owning nigel farage which the truth here. Hes dead in the water and more people are waking up to this daily. But if he leaves Reform, reform dies too pic.twitter.com/7Ec1xCJVbE — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) June 28, 2026

3.

Piers Morgan tells Victoria Derbyshire why he’s convinced that Bung Crosby is a lame duck leader who’s likely to be found guilty by the Parliamentary Standards Committee, and that now’s an ideal time for Burnham to call a snap election while Farage is on the ropes #bbclaurak https://t.co/X2qQXNZnk6 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 28, 2026

4.

Me agreeing with Piers Morgan calling out Nigel Farage and his different stories regarding his £5 million 'gift'. It really is too much. I've agreed with Tory Kevin Hollinrake regarding nut job Zia Yusuf and now Piers Morgan. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/IwX0pRdpLe — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) June 28, 2026

5.

The reason Piers Morgan hates Nigel Farage is because Farage handed Donald Trump a three-page dossier of Morgan’s past criticisms of Trump just before his high-profile interview with Trump for the launch of Piers Morgan Uncensored. Piers believes Nigel tried to sabotage the… pic.twitter.com/xJ2QI0H55B — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 28, 2026

6.

Do you know how annoying it is agreeing with Piers Morgan? — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 28, 2026

7.

Piers Morgan: Is Farage coming on? Victoria Derbyshire: I don’t know. Piers Morgan: Well, he keeps bottling it doesn’t he!

😂😂😂😂#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/UWRejRod72 — Grant Rivers (@GrantSRivers) June 28, 2026

8.

Wow Piers Morgan has just buried Nigel Farage and implied hes TOAST #bbclaurak

Think many will be very happy to see him go pic.twitter.com/pJ1COl5hHW — Jennifer Robinson (@welshroots) June 28, 2026

9.

Piers Morgan destroying Farage here on both Brexit and his £5 million gift… pic.twitter.com/ngLsBRx5O6 — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) June 28, 2026

10.

11.

Even Piers Morgan thinks Nigel Farage & his dodgy £5 million bung are dead in the water pic.twitter.com/fpP10HE7IR — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) June 28, 2026

12.

"He says it's a personal gift…"

"I describe it as a bung. He can't get his story straight. You can see how rattled he is" UK media have a sort of "we can't be too hard on him because we might offend people who voted for Brexit" shield around Farage. Not with @piersmorgan👏👇 pic.twitter.com/lJtr3UNAXW — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 28, 2026

13.

Piers Morgan on the BBC this morning. “Nigel Farage is dead in the water due to the 5 million bung he took from a crypto tycoon” Is Farage and Reform are finished? pic.twitter.com/YC0bKUqKzu — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) June 28, 2026

14.

If Piers' new lane is "basket case expert" he might be about to have a late career resurgence https://t.co/VTRIrj8BI4 — Rhys Knott (@wrhys_writes) June 28, 2026

15.

16.

It’s one of those times when I find myself agreeing with @piersmorgan https://t.co/1nzpuvp7hC — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 28, 2026

Sadly, Piers Morgan may be underestimating just how much Farage fanatics will swallow.

I am not convinced that he is. Even now after this his supporters are blindly and slavishly following him and if he's found guilty he will say it is a liberal or lefty plot by the establishment to silence him. This is not the end for Farage. https://t.co/iaOwWlkapl — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) June 28, 2026

READ MORE

Nigel Farage has been reported to the Financial Conduct Authority over his £5 million crypto gift, and the tiny violins are out in force – 18 nuggets of pure schadenfreude

Source Farrukh Image Imgflip, Screengrab, Screengrab, Screengrab