Nigel Farage congratulated the England team on progressing to the knockout stage of the World Cup and was booted into Row Z – 17 shots on target

Politics nigel farage world cup

After England’s opening match victory against Croatia, Nigel Farage was quick to jump on the bandwagon and show off some of his ‘man of the people’ schtick by posting a pic of himself sinking a pint amongst fellow fans in a packed boozer.

Turned out, however, that it was a recycled photo from 2024. His schtick drew a lot of stick.

He’s now posted a Tweet congratulating the team for their win against Panama, which sees them top the group and progress to the knockout stages of the competition. He’s wisely steered clear of attaching a photo of himself, but the replies were still as entertainingly vicious.

Pile on!

1.

I heard the plebs love soccer ball, so I need to pretend I give a shit. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 28, 2026

2.

Why pretend any interest – you posted a 2yo photo for the first game.

You have less interest in football than you do in Clacton and that says it all — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 28, 2026

3.

What happened to keeping politics out of football. Now, off you fuck. Go and count your money or something. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) June 28, 2026

4.

You forgot to post your usual photo of you watching the game! pic.twitter.com/hpfnFemXJx — Carolyn Cook 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@carolynchild191) June 28, 2026

5.

A great night with the lads! pic.twitter.com/SpDPJSAg5h — Rick Parkin 💙🏍️ (@RickParkin) June 28, 2026

6.

Good win in the soccerball Nige.

I’m sure you were a top player in your school days

Did you watch the game or did someone tell you the results this morning — Ian Morton (@IanMort69356818) June 28, 2026

7.

8.

What do you know about football? It is a working man's game. You would rather be out hobnobbing & drinking champagne with your rich fox-hunting friends. I am sure you would actually turn up in the House of Commons for this vote. pic.twitter.com/vlFVrnrgMk — Lady Irene Garth 🐟🔶#FBPE/#PR/#PA #Woke (@irenegarth1946) June 28, 2026

9.