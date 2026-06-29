Politics nigel farage world cup

Nigel Farage congratulated the England team on progressing to the knockout stage of the World Cup and was booted into Row Z – 17 shots on target

David Harris. Updated June 29th, 2026

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After England’s opening match victory against Croatia, Nigel Farage was quick to jump on the bandwagon and show off some of his ‘man of the people’ schtick by posting a pic of himself sinking a pint amongst fellow fans in a packed boozer.

Turned out, however, that it was a recycled photo from 2024. His schtick drew a lot of stick.

He’s now posted a Tweet congratulating the team for their win against Panama, which sees them top the group and progress to the knockout stages of the competition. He’s wisely steered clear of attaching a photo of himself, but the replies were still as entertainingly vicious.

Well done, lads. With an emoji of an England flag

Pile on!

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